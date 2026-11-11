Close‑Up Photographer of the Year Shortlist Revealed with 15,000+ Submissions

The Close‑Up Photographer of the Year competition announced a shortlist of 59 images from over 15,000 entries submitted worldwide, covering 11 categories. Winners will be named in January 2027.

Tracy Calder, co‑founder of the Close‑Up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY), announced a shortlist of 59 entries selected from more than 15,388 submissions received across 11 categories, including animals, arachnids, intimate landscape, studio art and underwater photography. Winners for each category will be announced in January 2027.

How the CUPOTY Shortlist was Curated

The competition, launched in 2018 by Tracy and Daniel Calder in Winchester, UK, has attracted over 60,000 entries worldwide since its inception. Judges reviewed each photo for technical quality, creativity and subject matter, narrowing the pool to one image per category for the shortlist.

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All 59 shortlisted images span a variety of macro and micro subjects: from a blackish Cinclodes bird picking at the nose of a Southern Elephant Seal on Sea Lion Island, to a bat cooling itself in Kenya's Shompole Conservancy. The range illustrates how close‑up photography reveals details often overlooked by the naked eye.

Stakeholders and Statements from the Organisers

Co‑founder Tracy Calder said the shortlist showcases "imagination, technical expertise and natural curiosity." She noted that the competition's purpose is to highlight "the wonderful way of revealing details and perspectives that often go unnoticed."

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CUPOTY's team emphasized that judging involved both technical scrutiny and artistic vision, ensuring that each shortlisted image exemplified excellence in its respective category.

Impact on the Photography Community and the Upcoming Contest

For participants, the shortlist provides exposure and validation, with winning photographs to be featured in a global catalogue released in early 2027. Photographers interested in the next round will begin submitting images in May 2027, following the award ceremony and the publication of the winners.

The competition's extensive reach, with entries from continents including Europe, Asia, North America and the Antarctic, strengthens the global community of macro photographers and encourages future work in close‑up, macro and micro realms.

By highlighting diverse subjects-from a green Bee‑eater holding a freshly captured dragonfly to a moth evolving advanced stealth against bats-the CUPOTY shortlist demonstrates the depth and breadth of contemporary macro photography, inspiring both novice and professional shooters worldwide.