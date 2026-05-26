Closing the Loopholes: UK Courts Shut Down Over 200 Vape Shops Flouting the Law

Trading Standards departments in the UK seized over 102 shops last year for selling to minors or violating tobacco regulations. Courts have granted closure orders for up to 3 months. Experts urge Home Office to review Trading Standards powers

Trading Standards departments across the UK are taking action against vape shops that flout the law, shutting down over 200 stores in the past year.

Courts are granting closure orders for up to three months against shops found guilty of under-age sales or selling products with excessive or undeclared nicotine. The closures are part of a larger effort to combat the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes. Many vape shops, particularly those in the convenience store sector, are being targeted for selling products to minors or violating tobacco regulations.

In some cases, the seizures of illicit tobacco and non-compliant vapes have been significant, with full-priced bottles of vape products being fined several thousand pounds. Despite the efforts, many authorities are struggling to meet their obligations, with some failing to carry out even a single under-age vape test purchase in the past year. Experts are now calling for a review of the powers and resources available to Trading Standards officers to ensure they can effectively tackle the issue.

The fighting in largescale gang battle took its toll on the shops traders and customers who underestimated the part played by the Iranian community in tobacco trade





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Vape Shops Tobacco Regulation Under-Age Sales Nicotine Closure Orders Trading Standards Departments UK Courts

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