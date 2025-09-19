Cloudflare Outage Caused by React useEffect Hook Misuse

Cloudflare suffered an outage due to a coding error involving a React useEffect hook, resulting in excessive API calls and overloading the Tenant Service. The incident highlights the importance of careful implementation of useEffect hooks and emphasizes the need for robust error handling.

Cloudflare recently experienced a significant outage affecting its dashboard and numerous API s on September 12th. The downtime, lasting over an hour, was triggered by a coding error involving a React useEffect hook. This particular hook, known for its potential pitfalls if not handled meticulously, caused the dashboard to make repeated and unnecessary calls to the Tenant Service API .

The root cause of the issue lay within a React useEffect hook that contained a problematic object within its dependency array. This useEffect hook, designed to execute setup functions upon dependency changes, repeatedly triggered API calls. However, one of its dependencies, an object recreated with every state or prop change, inadvertently caused the hook to run excessively during a single dashboard render, exceeding its intended single execution. The incessant API calls ultimately overloaded the Tenant Service, leading to the widespread outage.Cloudflare's engineering team identified the issue and implemented several solutions. Additional resources were allocated to the Tenant Service to mitigate the impact of future spikes in load. Improved monitoring mechanisms were also put in place to detect such issues earlier. Moreover, modifications were made to API calls from the dashboard to differentiate between retries and new requests. This enhancement would have facilitated quicker identification of the loop issue in the dashboard if implemented beforehand. Cloudflare emphasized the importance of judicious use of useEffect hooks, acknowledging the potential for misuse and common errors. They stressed the need for careful consideration and alternative approaches where possible





TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cloudflare Outage React Useeffect API Coding Error Tenant Service

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cloudflare DDoSed itself with React useEffect hook blunder: Dashboard loop caused API outage that was hard to troubleshoot

Read more »

National media react to 'Death Star' Liverpool and Alexander IsakHow the national media reacted to Liverpool's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday evening

Read more »

Fake letters caused panic among retirement home residentsThe false messages said recovering alcoholics, drug users and sex offenders would be given access to John Butterly House.

Read more »

System Of A Down fans react as thousands queue for ticketsFans queued to get general sale tickets

Read more »

Drink driver who caused promising teen footballer to lose legs in horror crash detainedAdam Golebiewski, 18, from Banff, suffered life-changing injuries in the collision in September last year.

Read more »

Spanish media react to Marcus Rashford's masterclass as Cristiano Ronaldo point madeThe latest Manchester United news as Marcus Rashford shines in Barcelona's Champions League opener against Newcastle United.

Read more »