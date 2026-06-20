Club Med Launches Limited-Time Promotion for Luxury Getaways

Club Med has launched a limited-time promotion offering luxury getaways at discounted prices. The deal combines upscale accommodation, gourmet dining, and endless activities, making it easier to relax and enjoy a well-deserved break.

Club Med has launched a limited-time promotion offering luxury getaways at discounted prices . The deal combines upscale accommodation, gourmet dining , and endless activities , making it easier to relax and enjoy a well-deserved break.

From Europe's sun-drenched coastal resorts to the Caribbean's palm-fringed beaches, Club Med has rounded up the best resorts for a sun-kissed holiday. Each resort offers a unique experience, with some boasting impressive dining options, on-site spas, and tailored treatments. Guests can enjoy relaxing by the pool, take on various activities, or explore the surrounding areas. The promotion is available across selected dates and resorts, but availability is limited, so holiday hunters need to act fast.

Club Med's resorts have received glowing reviews on TripAdvisor, with many praising the resorts' perfect balance of activity and relaxation. The resorts offer a range of activities, including padel tennis, flying trapeze, and archery, as well as impressive dining options and on-site spas. Guests can also enjoy relaxing in the renovated 18th-century palazzo lounge or take on activities like sunset yoga and Europe's first stand-up paddleboarding school.

The resorts are perfectly positioned for accessing central Marbella, Cefalu town in Sicily, and other popular destinations. Club Med's promotion is the perfect opportunity to book a luxury getaway at a discounted price and enjoy a well-deserved break





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Club Med Luxury Getaways Discounted Prices Upgraded Accommodation Gourmet Dining Endless Activities

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