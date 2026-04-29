Club Med's Summer Flash Sale: Up to £600 Off All-Inclusive Holidays

Club Med's limited-time Summer Flash Sale offers savings of up to £600 per person on all-inclusive vacations to destinations like Italy, Morocco, and Portugal. With premium accommodations, gourmet dining, and a range of activities, this promotion is perfect for families, couples, and groups looking for a hassle-free getaway. Book by May 13 to secure your dream trip at a discounted rate.

Holidaymakers have just two weeks left to capitalize on Club Med 's Summer Flash Sale , offering savings of up to £600 per person on all-inclusive vacations.

With destinations spanning Italy, Morocco, Portugal, and beyond, this limited-time promotion presents an ideal opportunity for travelers to secure their dream getaway at a fraction of the usual cost. The sale, running until May 13, covers bookings through November 2026, making it a perfect chance to plan ahead for future trips.

Club Med's all-inclusive packages include premium accommodations, gourmet dining, unlimited drinks, a variety of activities, and dedicated kids' clubs, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for families, couples, and groups alike. Whether you're seeking a romantic escape in Sicily, an adventurous golf retreat in the Dominican Republic, or a cultural immersion in Morocco, Club Med's curated destinations cater to every traveler's preferences.

The Cefalù resort in Italy, perched atop breathtaking sea cliffs, offers a luxurious stay with panoramic views of the bay, perfect for relaxation or exhilarating water sports. Meanwhile, the Magna Marbella resort in Spain combines stunning mountain and sea vistas with activities like padel tennis and beach club outings, providing a dynamic holiday experience.

For those craving a tropical paradise, the Punta Cana resort in the Dominican Republic boasts pristine beaches, oceanfront dining, and a Zen Oasis for adults seeking tranquility. Morocco's Marrakech La Palmeraie resort invites guests to explore historic medinas and lush gardens, while Portugal's Da Balaia resort offers world-class golf courses and family-friendly amenities. With such diverse options, Club Med's Summer Flash Sale is a golden opportunity to book an unforgettable vacation at an unbeatable price





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Club Med Summer Flash Sale All-Inclusive Holidays Travel Deals Luxury Resorts

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