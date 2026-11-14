CNN War Correspondent Matthew Chance Sues Borough Market for £1.6 Million

Matthew Chance seeks £1.6m compensation from Borough Market Trustees after a slip-and-fall accident caused a severe ankle fracture, forcing him to relocate to the UK and alter his tax residency.

CNN war correspondent Matthew Chance has initiated legal proceedings against the Borough Market Trustees, seeking £1.6 million in compensation following a workplace accident that resulted in a severe ankle injury. The 56-year-old journalist argues that the incident not only caused him physical harm but also forced a career-altering relocation that diminished his income due to higher taxation in the United Kingdom compared to Russia.

Accident Details and Immediate Medical Response

Matthew Chance suffered the accident on December 19, 2022, at approximately 4 pm while walking through the popular food market in central London. He was en route to the Roast restaurant to book a table when he slipped on a patch of greasy and oily food waste near a stall. The fall caused him to crash to the ground, twisting his right leg and sustaining a complex injury known as a Bosworth fracture. This specific type of fracture involves ligaments tearing away from the bone rather than just snapping the fibula. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where surgeons first put the broken bone back into position before undergoing further surgery to repair the torn ligaments and reconstruct his ankle joint.

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Career History and Dangerous Assignments

Matthew Chance is a seasoned war reporter with a history of surviving some of the most volatile environments on Earth. His career includes reporting from Beirut under bombardment, covering the conflict in Ukraine while dodging live grenades, and being held at gunpoint by forces loyal to Colonel Gaddafi in Libya in 2011. He famously interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Kyiv bunker while Russian bombs landed nearby. Despite facing these life-threatening situations for decades, the slip-and-fall accident in a seemingly safe London tourist attraction brought his dangerous career to an abrupt and unexpected halt.

Legal Arguments Regarding Income and Relocation

The core of Matthew Chance's claim rests on the assertion that the injury necessitated his permanent move from Moscow back to the UK. He earns £425,000 a year and argues that had he not been injured, he would have remained in Moscow. His lawyers state that staying in Russia would have resulted in considerably higher net pay due to lower tax rates compared to the UK. The claim highlights that despite being promoted to CNN's chief global affairs correspondent after the accident, the financial benefits were neutralized by the tax burden in London. The legal team contends that the injury directly caused a substantial loss of earning potential by removing his ability to benefit from his promotion under the more favorable Russian tax regime.

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Trustee Liability and Credibility Disputes

The Borough Market Trustees have admitted liability for the accident, acknowledging that the greasy substance on the floor created a hazardous condition. However, they are contesting the £1.6 million amount of damages owed. Barrister James Hogg, defending the Trustees, argued that Matthew Chance must prove the exact incidence and extent of the alleged damage. Hogg challenged the journalist's credibility by pointing out discrepancies in his statements. While Matthew Chance claimed in 2024 that he had returned to sedentary work and had not been back to Ukraine since the accident, it was revealed that he actually reported from Gostomel and Kyiv in 2023. This contradiction is central to the Trustees' defense, which aims to reduce the compensation by questioning the severity and permanence of the injuries.

Financial Impact and Future Projections

The lawsuit represents a significant intersection of personal injury law and cross-border taxation implications for high-earning professionals. Matthew Chance's case illustrates how a single accident can have cascading financial effects beyond immediate medical costs. The Borough Market Trustees are now preparing to challenge the valuation of these future losses in the London High Court. The outcome will determine whether the market operator is liable for the full £1.6 million sought by the journalist or if the damages will be adjusted based on the proven extent of his pain and the credibility of his income loss claims.