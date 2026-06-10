Co-op and Deliveroo Launch 'Second Chance Saver Bags' to Reduce Food Waste and Offer Value

Co-operative Group has introduced Second Chance Saver Bags, £3 mystery produce bags sold via Deliveroo, containing imperfect but edible fruits and vegetables to combat food waste and provide affordable healthy options.

Co-op has today announced the launch of its Second Chance Saver Bags to offer shoppers value on fruit and veg while also reducing food waste .

The retailer is launching £3 'mystery' produce bags at selected Co-op stores, available to order on Deliveroo, that will allow shoppers to purchase fruit and veg items that could otherwise go to waste but are still perfectly good to eat. Each £3 bag will contain a mix of six to eight different fruit and vegetables - with a potential maximum original value of approximately £32, depending on the items included - offering customers an easy way to buy nutritious fruit and veg, while saving money and helping to tackle food waste.

Produce included in the Second Chance Saver Bags include items such as Co-op's Irresistible Best of British Tomatoes, Co-op Fairtrade Organic Bananas, Irresistible Strawberries, Co-op Tenderstem Broccoli, Irresistible Baking Potatoes and Co-op Sweet and Crunchy Salad. Kate McCrae, Co-operative Group's Retail Director, said: 'Saving money, eating healthily and reducing food waste are all important matters to our member owners and our Second Chance Saver Bags will help shoppers to do all three with ease.

We're extremely proud to be pioneering this new initiative exclusively with Deliveroo and look forward to seeing the response from our members and customers that shop with us through the platform.

' Suzy McClintock, VP Consumer and New Verticals at Deliveroo, said: 'At Deliveroo, we're always looking for innovative ways to offer our customers great value on quality products and Co-op's Second Chance Saver Bags do just that while also actively reducing food waste. We're proud to launch this trial in exclusive partnership with Co-op and help give our local communities a way to eat well, spend less and shop sustainably.

' Co-op's Second Chance Saver Bags will be available to order from the Deliveroo platform, in selected regions, from Wednesday, June 10, 2026. This initiative represents a significant step in the fight against food waste, a pressing environmental and economic issue. By diverting perfectly edible produce from landfill, the scheme not only provides affordable nutrition but also reduces the carbon footprint associated with food production and disposal.

The mystery bag concept, popularized in various sectors, is being adapted here to specifically address the problem of cosmetic imperfections or overstocking in fresh produce. Customers benefit from a substantial discount, potentially receiving produce worth up to ten times the purchase price, while retailers can recover costs from items that might otherwise be written off. This partnership between a major retailer and a leading delivery service highlights the potential for collaborative solutions to sustainability challenges.

It also taps into growing consumer demand for ethical and budget-friendly shopping options. The success of this trial could pave the way for broader implementation, potentially influencing other retailers to adopt similar models. Food waste remains a critical issue, with millions of tonnes of edible food discarded annually. Initiatives like this, which combine economic incentive with environmental responsibility, are essential for driving systemic change.

Co-op and Deliveroo's joint effort demonstrates how businesses can align commercial objectives with social and ecological goals, creating a win-win scenario for all stakeholders involved





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Retail Food & Drink Co-Op Deliveroo Food Waste Sustainability Discounted Produce Mystery Bag Fruit And Veg Retail Partnership Environmental Initiative Affordable Nutrition

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