Co-op Launches Second Chance Saver Bags to Reduce Food Waste and Offer Value

Co-op has introduced Second Chance Saver Bags, £3 mystery produce bags available through Deliveroo, containing surplus fruit and vegetables to reduce waste while providing customers with affordable, nutritious options.

Co-op has introduced a new initiative called the Second Chance Saver Bags to provide shoppers with value on fruit and vegetables while simultaneously reducing food waste.

These bags, priced at £3 each, are mystery produce bags available through Deliveroo at selected Co-op stores. They contain a mix of six to eight different fruit and vegetable items that might otherwise go to waste but are still perfectly edible. The original value of the contents can be as high as approximately £32, depending on the specific items included, offering customers an affordable way to purchase nutritious produce while contributing to waste reduction.

The produce featured in these bags includes Co-op's Irresistible Best of British Tomatoes, Co-op Fairtrade Organic Bananas, Irresistible Strawberries, Co-op Tenderstem Broccoli, Irresistible Baking Potatoes, and Co-op Sweet and Crunchy Salad. Kate McCrae, Co-op's Retail Director, emphasized that saving money, eating healthily, and reducing food waste are priorities for the cooperative's member owners. She noted that the Second Chance Saver Bags enable shoppers to achieve all three goals effortlessly and expressed pride in pioneering this exclusive partnership with Deliveroo.

Suzy McClintock, VP Consumer and New Verticals at Deliveroo, added that the platform constantly seeks innovative ways to offer customers great value on quality products. She highlighted that the bags not only provide value but also actively reduce food waste, aligning with sustainable shopping practices. The trial launch of Co-op's Second Chance Saver Bags is set for Wednesday, June 10, 2026, via the Deliveroo platform in selected regions





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Co-Op Second Chance Saver Bags Food Waste Reduction Deliveroo Partnership Surplus Produce Affordable Fruit And Vegetables

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Co-op and Deliveroo Launch 'Second Chance Saver Bags' to Reduce Food Waste and Offer ValueCo-operative Group has introduced Second Chance Saver Bags, £3 mystery produce bags sold via Deliveroo, containing imperfect but edible fruits and vegetables to combat food waste and provide affordable healthy options.

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