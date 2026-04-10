Coachella 2026 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Arrivals and Anticipated Performances

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival begins with celebrity appearances and high anticipation. Kylie Jenner's fashion choices, including a top featuring Justin Bieber, highlight the festival's blend of music and style. Lizzo also makes a grand entrance. Justin Bieber's first official headlining performance, alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, draws major attention. The festival's lineup is diverse, and the event promises an exciting convergence of music, fashion, and celebrity culture.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a highly anticipated event, has begun in Indio, California, with celebrities already making their mark. Kylie Jenner , the 28-year-old makeup mogul, arrived on day one, grabbing attention with a bold fashion statement. She was seen wearing a controversial top featuring her friend Justin Bieber giving a middle finger, a design available for purchase as merchandise.

Jenner complemented her look with black sweat shorts, light blue beach slides, and a black bucket hat from Bieber's SKYLRK clothing line. She was also seen with a massive amount of SKYLRK merchandise, including two tote bags filled with items. The reality star appeared in good spirits, smiling brightly and holding an iced coffee. Her appearance highlighted her support for Bieber and her presence at the festival, setting the tone for a weekend of celebrity sightings and fashion statements.\Meanwhile, Lizzo, also made a splash upon her arrival at Coachella. The 37-year-old singer posted a video of herself boarding a private plane in a revealing outfit, including sheer panties and clinging cutout leggings with a glittery sheen. The video, set to her track Don't Make Me Love U, was captioned 'HOECHELLA HAS BEGUN,' signaling her excitement and setting the stage for her performance. The festival, which will span two weekends, has a lineup that is drawing crowds. This year's Coachella is headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G. The roster of performers includes a diverse range of artists, from electronic act Anyma to legacy artists such as Iggy Pop, Moby, and Devo. The festival will also see performances from Young Thug, Turnstile, David Byrne, FKA twigs, and others, spanning various genres and generations. Radiohead is set to appear, with a mysterious note teasing The Bunker Debut of Kid A Mnesia. The xx and The Strokes are making a comeback to the festival, adding to the excitement.\This year's Coachella is particularly significant for Justin Bieber, marking his first official billing at the festival, despite previous surprise appearances. Bieber's involvement has garnered major attention, with reports suggesting he was paid over $10 million, surpassing previous compensation for headliners like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. According to sources, Bieber negotiated his deal directly with the promoter, Goldenvoice. Sabrina Carpenter, who performed at Coachella in 2024, has promised a highly ambitious show. Karol G, who made her debut in 2022, will be performing a major set behind her new album, making her the first Latina artist to headline at Coachella. Bieber's recent performances include the 2026 Grammys and a private show at the Roxy Theatre. His participation in Coachella marks a significant milestone in his career after his cancelled Justice World Tour. The festival promises to be a convergence of music, fashion, and celebrity culture, with attendees eager to witness the performances and the spectacle that Coachella offers. The event has attracted a wide audience, with weekend passes ranging from $549 to $1,299





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