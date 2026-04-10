Coachella 2026: Kylie Jenner's Controversial Outfit and Justin Bieber's Record-Breaking Headlining Act

Kylie Jenner's bold fashion choice, featuring Justin Bieber, sets the stage for Coachella 2026, alongside Bieber's historic headlining performance. The festival, showcasing a mix of established and emerging artists, promises a memorable experience.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a highly anticipated event, has kicked off in Indio, California, with a flurry of celebrity appearances and musical performances. Kylie Jenner , the renowned makeup mogul, made a striking entrance on day one, turning heads with a controversial fashion statement. Jenner sported a top featuring her friend Justin Bieber , making a provocative gesture, paired with black sweat shorts and sky blue slides from Bieber's SKYLRK clothing line.

She was seen carrying merchandise from Bieber's brand, including tote bags filled with apparel, showcasing her support for the artist. Complementing her look, Jenner wore a black bucket hat, also from Bieber's collection, while keeping her makeup minimal. The controversial top, a merchandise item available at Coachella, is priced at $90. The festival promises to be a spectacle, highlighting a blend of established and emerging artists across diverse musical genres. Lizzo, another notable figure, also announced her arrival at Coachella, setting the stage for more captivating fashion moments. The festival's lineup includes a variety of artists, from Sabrina Carpenter, who performed at Coachella 2024, to returning acts like The xx and The Strokes. Justin Bieber's headlining performance at Coachella marks a major milestone in his career, especially since he has never been officially billed at the festival before. His involvement at the 2026 edition signifies a groundbreaking move, as the two-time Grammy winner reportedly secured a record-breaking payday exceeding $10 million, surpassing previous top-billed artists like Beyonce and Lady Gaga. According to a source, Bieber negotiated directly with the promoter, Goldenvoice. Bieber's most recent live performance was at the 2026 Grammys, and a private Roxy Theatre show on March 29. The booking at Coachella is expected to initiate an exciting new era for Bieber, where he has complete creative control. For Sabrina Carpenter, her upcoming Coachella performance is set to be the most ambitious show of her career, adding to the anticipation surrounding her performance. The festival's setting, The Indio, California, will also feature Latin superstar Karol G, making a highly anticipated return after her debut in 2022. The 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is setting the stage to offer an unforgettable experience for music fans





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