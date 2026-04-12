Coachella Attendees Outraged by 'Criminal' Food and Drink Prices at the Festival

Music lovers attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival are expressing outrage over the high cost of food and beverages. Social media is flooded with videos and comments documenting the 'criminal' prices of items like burritos, tacos, and pizza, raising concerns about the affordability of the festival experience.

Coachella attendees are expressing shock and outrage over the exorbitant prices of food and beverages within the festival grounds. The annual music and arts festival, held in Indio, California, which spans two weekends and draws over 100,000 visitors annually, is facing scrutiny as festival-goers take to social media platforms like TikTok to document and share their experiences with the high costs.

The festival, which features a star-studded lineup including headline performers Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Sabrina Carpenter, along with acts like Disclosure, FKA twigs, Little Simz, Central Cee, and Addison Rae, has become synonymous with both its impressive musical offerings and the hefty price tag associated with on-site purchases. Many attendees, while enjoying the performances and atmosphere, are now highlighting the financial strain caused by the inflated costs of basic necessities like food and drinks. The situation has sparked a wave of online commentary, with users criticizing the pricing as excessive and potentially exploitative of the captive audience.\The widespread discontent began to surface as early attendees began sharing their food and beverage purchases on social media, with many describing the prices as criminal. Content creator Christina Gonzalez was among the first to document the costs, sharing her purchase of a $23 burrito from One Stop Taco Shop. The burrito, presented in a cardboard takeout box, prompted a flurry of negative comments from her followers, who expressed disbelief and shock at the price. Others shared their own experiences, like Robyn DelMonte, known as GirlBossTown on TikTok, who documented her first meal at the festival, showcasing a $23 carton of Island Noodles and $28 carne asada fries, despite the relatively small portions. Several attendees also posted pictures of menus, such as the one from Prince Street Pizza, with a small slice of pizza priced up to $14, depending on the toppings. Furthermore, the menu offered items like caviar bumps for $14, sodas for $8, and sauces at $2 each. Many users are arguing that the high costs are not only unreasonable, but also create a significant barrier for some festival-goers, impacting their overall experience.\The official Coachella website highlights the food and beverage program as a showcase of top restaurants and bars, emphasizing the wide range of cuisine and refreshment options available. The website promotes chef-driven dishes, street food, artisanal ice cream, specialty cocktails, and craft beers. However, the online reaction suggests that the reality on the ground does not align with the promotional material. The price of food and beverage has become a major talking point among festival attendees, with many expressing that the food prices are not aligned with the quality and quantity provided. Despite the official stance of Coachella, the growing discontent on social media indicates that attendees are concerned about being overcharged for basic commodities. While the festival aims to provide a diverse culinary experience, the high prices have become a dominant aspect of the Coachella experience for many festival-goers, overshadowing the musical performances and creating an impression of excessive cost and potential exploitation. The online backlash signifies a disconnect between the festival's image and the practical realities of attending the event for many fans





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Coachella Music Festival Food Prices Inflation Social Media Consumer Complaints

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