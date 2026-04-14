Coachella Controversy: Justin Bieber's 'Lazy' Set Sparks Backlash and Accusations of Double Standards

Justin Bieber's Coachella performance has divided fans, with critics calling it underwhelming and lazy, leading to accusations of industry bias and sexism. The singer's set, which mainly involved singing to tracks from a laptop, was criticized in comparison to Sabrina Carpenter's praised performance. Some fans defended Bieber, while the debate ignited a larger discussion of gender inequality in music.

Justin Bieber 's highly anticipated return to the Coachella stage has sparked a heated debate, with fans and critics alike weighing in on his performance. The singer, who was reportedly paid a staggering $10 million for the headline slot, delivered a set that many deemed underwhelming and 'lazy,' leading to accusations of industry double standards. His performance, which primarily consisted of him singing along to tracks played from a laptop, drew stark comparisons to Sabrina Carpenter 's well-received and visually rich set, which was reportedly produced for a far lower fee. The contrast between the two performances ignited a conversation about gender inequality and the expectations placed on male versus female artists within the music industry. The backlash has been significant, with many fans expressing disappointment and questioning the value of his performance, especially in relation to the reported payout.

The debate has also extended beyond the quality of the performance itself. Critics have pointed out the apparent disparity in the treatment of male and female artists, with many feeling that Bieber was given a pass for a performance that a female artist would have been harshly criticized for. The fact that Carpenter, who delivered a high-energy and visually impressive show, was reportedly paid significantly less has fueled claims of sexism and double standards within the industry. Fans took to social media to express their outrage, arguing that Bieber's performance exemplified how women often have to work harder and deliver more to achieve the same level of recognition and success as their male counterparts. This has resulted in a broad discussion across multiple social media platforms.

However, amidst the criticism, some fans have defended Bieber's approach, viewing his Coachella performance as a more personal and introspective experience. Some supporters have interpreted his relaxed stage presence and reliance on his laptop as a form of artistic expression, suggesting that he was prioritizing a connection with his younger self and celebrating his musical journey. Others focused on the emotional impact of hearing his older songs again, considering that as the most important element of the performance. They highlighted the significance of the moment for his loyal fanbase and praised his decision to focus on his music rather than elaborate production. Nevertheless, the dominant narrative surrounding the performance has been one of disappointment and accusations of industry bias, with many questioning whether the amount paid was justified given the perceived lack of effort and the low energy of the show, in comparison to other artists on the stage





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Justin Bieber Coachella Music Industry Sabrina Carpenter Gender Inequality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hailey Bieber Shines at Coachella with Rhode Pop-Up, Before Justin Bieber's PerformanceHailey Bieber made a striking appearance at the Coachella festival, hosting a pop-up event for her beauty brand, Rhode. Amidst the excitement of the music festival and just before her husband Justin Bieber's headlining set, Hailey showcased her brand's vision, attracting the attention of fellow celebrities and industry insiders. The event featured a vibrant atmosphere and reflected her growing influence in the beauty and fashion sectors.

Read more »

Hailey Bieber Shines at Coachella: Rhode Pop-Up and Justin's Headline ShowHailey Bieber makes a stylish appearance at Coachella, promoting her beauty brand Rhode and showing support for her husband Justin Bieber's headlining performance. The event featured a fashionable ensemble, guest appearances, and social media buzz.

Read more »

Adele Attends Coachella to Watch Justin Bieber's Set, While Bieber's Performance Draws CriticismAdele made a rare appearance at Coachella to watch Justin Bieber's performance, alongside her son Angelo. While her presence was met with excitement, Bieber's set, which included streaming music from his laptop, received mixed reactions from fans.

Read more »

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Enjoyed Justin Bieber's Coachella Set TogetherDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin Bieber at Coachella Comeback PerformanceHailey Bieber showed her support for husband Justin Bieber at Coachella, where his performance, featuring a stripped-down set and a shoutout to his family, has divided fans. The performance included a medley of his hits and a showing of early career footage.

Read more »

Justin Bieber's Coachella Performance Continues To Stir Up ControversyDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »