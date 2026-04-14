Coachella Kiss: Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Spark Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted making out at Coachella, sparking rumors of a new Hollywood romance. However, sources suggest the fling is unlikely to last, citing Elordi's busy schedule and differing preferences. Despite the fleeting nature of this encounter, the interaction between these two celebrities is a prime example of the unpredictable world of celebrity relationships and highlights the buzz created when public figures interact intimately.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a vibrant hub of music, art, and celebrity sightings, bore witness to a potential, though likely fleeting, romance. Whispers and reports from eyewitnesses, quickly disseminated through celebrity gossip channels like Deuxmoi, suggest that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were seen engaging in intimate moments at the festival. The sightings, specifically at a Bieber after-party, painted a picture of two individuals enjoying each other's company, a moment of connection captured in the electric atmosphere of the event. However, despite the potential for this to become Hollywood's newest 'it' couple, insiders are already tempering expectations, suggesting that the flames of this particular flirtation are unlikely to ignite into a long-lasting relationship. The world of celebrity romance is often as unpredictable as it is captivating, and this potential pairing is already shaping up to be a prime example of fleeting celebrity interactions.

Sources close to the situation, speaking to the Daily Mail, indicated that the romance is not likely to develop into anything substantial. One anonymous source stated that those following the situation should not get their hopes up for this to become the next high-profile celebrity couple, as late-night encounters at Coachella are rarely the foundation for enduring love stories. The source further suggested that Elordi doesn't align with Jenner's usual preferences, hinting that the actor may not be her type. The insider acknowledged that there is a degree of flirtation between the two but speculated that the fling would not endure, citing Elordi's busy schedule and perceived ego as factors working against the relationship's longevity. Elordi's recent projects and future commitments are substantial. He recently starred in Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie and is slated to play a major role in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming film, Frankenstein, potentially securing his place as a leading Hollywood actor. Furthermore, he is involved in Euphoria, with the third season premiering soon, adding more professional commitments to his schedule. Alongside his demanding professional life, Elordi has a history of high-profile relationships, with past links to model Kaia Gerber and, more recently, Olivia Jade Giannulli. Jenner, meanwhile, has been linked to a number of famous men, including athletes like Devin Booker and Ben Simmons, as well as the rapper Bad Bunny.

In addition to the sighting at the Bieber after-party, Jenner and Elordi were also observed interacting throughout the weekend. Jenner was seen dancing with Hailey Bieber during Justin's headline performance, while Elordi was also spotted in the crowd. Notably, the two were already acquainted, having been friends for years. Elordi attended Jenner's birthday celebration in 2022 and was seen engaged in conversation with her at the Vanity Fair Oscars party last month, indicating a pre-existing connection. Despite the likely short-lived nature of their current interaction, there is a level of support from those around them, with Jenner's sister, Kylie, seemingly encouraging the possibility of a romantic relationship. According to one source, Kylie is 'rooting for something to happen,' seeing the potential for closer bonds within their shared social circle. Kylie has been dating actor Timothée Chalamet for some time, and the two are often seen enjoying public date nights. Kylie reportedly envisions fun double dates with both couples, providing an opportunity for them to bond while celebrating their success and high-profile status. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for both Jenner and Elordi for comment, but no response was received.





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Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi Coachella Celebrity Romance Gossip

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