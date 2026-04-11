Coachella's Newest Art Installation: A Desert Oasis of Light and Shadow

Dutch artist creates a striking inflatable sculpture for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, offering a unique experience of refuge and contemplation amidst the music and energy of the event. The piece, inspired by the surrounding landscape, provides shade during the day and transforms into a light-filled spectacle at night, inviting festival-goers to find moments of calm and wonder.

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A closer look at the people and places shaping design, from inspiring interiors to exceptional products, in an expert edit by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival once again features innovative visual art, this time with a striking inflatable sculpture by the Dutch artist and designer, known for her geometric forms. The installation, crafted from PVC in a gradient of red, orange, and yellow, is designed to be a unique experience within the festival. The artist, having attended the festival the previous year, aimed to create a space of refuge and contemplation amidst the energy of the event. The structure's design is inspired by the contours of the surrounding Coachella Valley and high desert region. It is not intended as a direct representation of the landscape but as a means to evoke the feeling of being surrounded, much like the valley itself is encircled by mountains. \The sculpture, designed with functionality in mind, provides shade during the day and transforms into a light-filled experience at night. Sculptural benches matching the sunset hues are placed around the exterior and within the maze-like structure, offering seating for relaxation. The artist hopes that festival-goers will find a moment of calm and wonder within the installation, a respite from the intensity of the music. The project took a year to complete, beginning with research at the festival grounds, followed by sketches, and production. The artist worked with a local team for the production and installation, which required a significant amount of trust. The artist was hands-on, finalizing the light programming just hours before the festival's opening. The intention is for the installation to be a complementary experience to the music. Attendees can use it as a place of refuge, a place to escape the sun, or easily find friends. The artist hopes that the audience will pause to appreciate the light and shadow the work creates and enhances. The installation is best experienced as a moment between experiencing music, or as a place to chill. \The artist envisions the installation as a place for calm contemplation amidst the energy of the music festival. While acknowledging that some festival-goers may see it as an opportunity for content creation, the artist hopes they will experience it differently. The goal is for attendees to feel enveloped by the installation, to find a moment of peace and wonder between the musical performances. The piece is designed to encourage moments of relaxation, where people can lie on the grass and drape over the seats. The project included a local team for the production and installation, which required a significant amount of trust. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's commitment to visual art extends beyond mere aesthetics. The integration of art offers a layered experience for attendees. The artist wants people to really feel a moment of calm and wonder between the moments where they are feeling the music, she hopes that attendees can allow themselves to pause and appreciate the light and shadow the work creates and enhances. The artist was quick to suggest Dijon, The XX, Röyksopp and Solomun to be paired with the work. The artist wants the audience to feel enveloped by the installation and to really feel a moment of calm and wonder between the moments where they are feeling the music





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