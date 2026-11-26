The Australian Coalition is poised to win the Victorian state election, ending decades of Labor dominance. Jess Wilson leads the charge as One Nation impacts future NSW dynamics.

As Victoria prepares for its state election on Saturday night, the Australian Coalition is positioned to return to government, dismantling the narrative that it had become a spent political force following the previous year's federal election. This potential victory is particularly significant for the state where the Liberal and National parties have spent almost every year in opposition since 1999. State Liberal leader Jess Wilson is projected to win, likely securing a majority that would establish her in her own right as the premier.

Coalition Polling Leads Labor With Significant Margin

Recent internal polling and data from YouGov indicate a decisive lead for the Coalition, which is currently ahead of the Labor Party 58 to 42 after preferences. For Jess Wilson to govern with a majority, she needs to achieve a net gain of 16 seats. This represents a substantial challenge for a first-term leader in her mid-thirties who possesses limited political experience. Despite the difficulty of the climb, the polling data suggests that voters are ready to hand power to the conservative side of politics in a state that is traditionally considered one of the hardest for them to win on the mainland.

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Nationals Secure Regional Seats Amidst One Nation Shifts

The Victorian branch of the Nationals appears poised for a strong performance, defying expectations that Pauline Hanson's One Nation would eliminate them as a political entity. Internal party data suggests the Nationals will have a favorable night, maintaining their hold on regional seats. However, the party faces competition in specific constituencies such as Mildura and is contesting Bendigo East, a seat vacated by former Labor premier Jacinta Allan. While One Nation is present, its primary electoral threat is directed at outer-metro Labor seats rather than the regional strongholds of the Liberals and Nationals.

One Nation Balance Of Power In Upper House

A Coalition victory led by Jess Wilson does not necessarily diminish the influence of One Nation, which could secure a pivotal balance of power in the upper house. If the Coalition wins a comfortable majority in the lower house, they may still find their legislative agenda requiring negotiation with One Nation to pass through the senate. This dynamic allows Pauline Hanson to maintain significant leverage over the state government despite losing the general election. The party could win a small number of lower house seats while ensuring its voice is heard in policy decisions.

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Divergent Electoral Systems Impact New South Wales Outlook

The electoral mechanics in Victoria differ significantly from those in New South Wales, making the Victorian result an unreliable predictor for the upcoming March election in that state. Victoria utilizes a system where a One Nation voter whose preferred candidate drops out may have their preferences flow to a National candidate. In contrast, New South Wales employs optional preferential voting, allowing voters to mark a one for One Nation and stop there. This system transforms the minor party into an electoral threat across all sectors, potentially wiping out the NSW Nationals or enabling One Nation to become the official opposition if the Liberals perform poorly.

Federal Implications For Labor And Conservative Strategy

The broader implications of this election extend to federal politics, where Pauline Hanson and former National Barnaby Joyce both hold senate seats. A result that leaves Jess Wilson as premier but constrained by One Nation balance of power serves the interests of the minor party in maintaining federal relevance. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the federal Labor party will monitor the situation closely. They are seeking reasons not to assume that the political momentum will continue to favor them, recognizing that the conservative revival in Victoria could signal a shift in national political alignment.