The Coast to Coast Passport scheme sees sales jump 60% in 2026, prompting Richmond Yorkshire CIC to recruit a dedicated lead to manage the popular walking initiative.

The Coast to Coast Passport scheme has recorded a significant 60 per cent increase in sales during 2026 compared to the previous year. This surge in participation has prompted Richmond Yorkshire Community Interest Company (CIC) to recruit a dedicated leader to oversee the next phase of the initiative. The program is designed to encourage walkers on the 190-mile Coast to Coast National Trail to spend money in local communities along the route.

Passport Scheme Growth and Mechanics

The Coast to Coast Passport was originally launched by Richmond Yorkshire CIC last year to boost local economies. The initiative allows walkers tackling the long-distance trail to collect stamps from participating businesses and other locations along the route. Participants can receive a personalised certificate upon completing their journey, which serves as a memento of their adventure. Organisers estimate that 25 to 30 per cent of Coast to Coast walkers now carry a Passport, with shops, pubs, cafés, and accommodation providers benefiting from increased foot traffic.

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Stakeholder Support and Volunteer Leadership

The scheme was conceived in 2024 by volunteer Donald Cline, who noted that long-distance walkers readily embrace the concept of stamp collecting. Cline, who serves as the passport volunteer coordinator and director of Richmond Yorkshire CIC, stated that the project has grown beyond initial expectations. He expressed delight at handing over responsibilities to a new dedicated leader to ensure continued success. Support for the passport extends across multiple local authorities, including Richmond and Yorkshire, Cumberland Council, Westmorland and Furness Council, Natural England, and the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors national park authorities.

Commercial Partners and Tourism Impact

Holiday companies operating along the Coast to Coast trail have emerged as the Passport's most important customers. Sixteen North Yorkshire councillors also contributed funding from their locality budgets to support the production of more Passports. Lizzie Bushby, deputy chair and member champion for recreation management at the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, highlighted the real benefits for local businesses. She noted the pride in supporting the Passport through the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority's Sustainable Development Fund, observing the project become self-sustaining after just two years. Carina Lightbody, manager of Sherpa-Packhorse, described the positive feedback from customers who enjoy collecting stamps as part of their walking experience.

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Future Development and Digital Expansion

Richmond Yorkshire CIC is currently seeking a part-time freelance Coast to Coast Passport lead to guide the development of the scheme during 2027. This new role will ensure the continued growth and maintenance of the stamp collection program for future walkers. Additionally, a free Companion App is being developed with input from the Coast to Coast National Trail Partnership. The app will be available from spring 2027 to anyone walking the route, further integrating digital tools with the traditional stamp-collecting experience.

Historical Context of the Trail

The Coast to Coast Walk remains one of Britain's most famous long-distance routes, stretching approximately 190 miles from St Bees on the Cumbrian coast to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire. The trail was devised by renowned fell walker and guidebook author Alfred Wainwright, who outlined the route in his 1973 book A Coast to Coast Walk. After decades of campaigning for official status, the Government announced in 2022 that the Coast to Coast would become England's newest National Trail. The Passport scheme now serves as a modern complement to this historic walking path, connecting traditional trekking with contemporary tourism strategies.