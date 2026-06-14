Coast to Coast Path Sees Booking Surge After National Trail Designation

The famous 190-mile Coast to Coast walk in England has experienced a major jump in interest and bookings following its official recognition as a national trail, with travel firms reporting strong growth for 2026 and 2027 as walkers from the UK and abroad plan the classic journey.

The Coast to Coast path, stretching 190 miles from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire, has seen a dramatic surge in popularity following its official designation as a national trail .

Travel companies and hoteliers report significant increases in bookings, with one firm citing a 30% rise for 2026 compared to the previous year. Jo Willmott, the Coast to Coast project officer for the Lake District National Park Authority, notes that while the route has long been on many walkers' wish lists, recent publicity has transformed aspirations into concrete plans.

The path, first conceptualised by Alfred Wainwright in 1973, traverses three national parks and remains a demanding, rugged undertaking, though recent infrastructure improvements, including new bridges and the strategic placement of flags to keep sections dry, have enhanced accessibility and reduced environmental impact. About 6,000 people completed the walk in 2025, according to Natural England, but industry experts predict substantially higher numbers for 2026 and 2027.

Eve Thomson of Macs Adventure observes a broader trend towards active, self-guided holidays within the UK, while Cumbria Tourism board member Alexandra Greenwood, who also runs Coast Path Walks, describes a 'surge of interest', particularly among international clients who view the newly invested-in and well-maintained route as a safe and appealing option. Greenwood speculates that the Coast to Coast could overtake Scotland's West Highland Way as the UK's most popular long-distance trail, especially if more accommodation is developed at congested points.

At the eastern terminus, Beverley Rutherford of the Victoria Hotel in Robin Hood's Bay confirms a 40% summer clientele from walkers, with bookings extending into October and a strong contingent from countries like the Netherlands, Germany, the USA, Australia, and France. She emphasizes the economic boon for the entire community, from pubs to shops, brought by the walking tourism.

This renewed attention underscores the growing appeal of tackling one of Britain's most iconic hiking adventures, combining natural beauty with improved infrastructure and a powerful marketing effect from its national trail status





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Coast To Coast Path National Trail Walking Holidays Long-Distance Hiking Lake District North York Moors Yorkshire Dales Alfred Wainwright Tourism Boost UK Travel

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