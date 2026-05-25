Coca-Cola 600 Race Recap: Suarez's Epic Defense, Bell's Victory

The Coca-Cola 600 race recap, featuring Suarez's impressive defense, Bell's thrilling victory, and Toyota drivers' intense battles.

With an epic defense at the front, Suarez came out of nowhere to win Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 as the race was called for weather with 27 laps to go.

After crew chief Ryan Sparks gambled with a two-tire call, Suarez did an incredible job holding off a fleet of Toyota drivers through multiple restarts before rain finally ended the race, 27 laps short of the full 600-mile distance. On Lap 35, Berry went for a spin, triggering the first yellow. Not long after that, there was a gnarly crash with Suarez staying out and inheriting the race.

Despite only roughly 15 laps on the tires, the pace was just too much and he quickly faded through the field. Also, Hamlin made contact with Byron on the restart, hitting the wall and damaging his car. He had to pit under green and the No. 23 wasn't really competitive for the rest of the day. The next two stages were incredibly clean, and the Toyotas dominated.

Briscoe led the way for a bit before Hamlin took over. Then we saw our first round of green-flag pit stops with no drama. Suarez had to make an unscheduled pit stop for the second time in the first two stages as he complained about a vibration. We also learned that Bowman was struggling with a transaxle issue, and did not have first or second gear.

At the very end of the stage, several cars started to slow with flat tires, but Hamlin was not one of them. Hamlin won Stage 2 over Gibbs, Briscoe, Reddick, Larson, Bell, Blaney, Buescher, Van Gisbergen, and Stenhouse. There were just 17 cars on the lead lap as the race moved into Stage 3. The next caution was for Double-hopeful On the restart, Reddick made a bold three-wide pass for the lead as the championship leader eyed another crown jewel.

Hamlin eventually took it back as we transitioned back into another round of green-flag pit stops. Bell ran six laps longer than the other leaders, setting him up to be charging at the end of the stage. A thrilling five-way battle for the lead formed in the closing laps of the stage, and they were all Toyota drivers.

After a brilliant back-and-forth battle, Bell emerged with the lead while Reddick -- who was leading, dropped like a stone after using up his tires. Gibbs got the lead on the ensuing restart, but defending winner Coke 600 winner Chastain got turned from behind by This led to a big split in strategy, as Gibbs and Van Gisbergen chose to stay out. Larson led another group that took two tires, while Reddick led those who put on four fresh ones.

Van Gisbergen actually took the lead on the restart, and another major crash broke out behind them. Briscoe hooked Buescher into Preece, destroying all three cars. Berry also got a piece of it. Up front, Hamlin tried to chase down Bell with Reddick right behind them.

After a single lightning strike six miles away, NASCAR displayed the caution, but did not halt the race. The field pitted, and Suarez took the lead with a two-tire call. The race resumed with 41 laps to go, and Suarez held the lead surprisingly well. He pulled a mighty block on Bell, and the caution then flew for light raindrops in the area.

After a lot of stop-and-go, the race got back underway, but the Toyota drivers were fighting so hard against themselves, and it allowed Suarez to get away. Suddenly, the rain returned and the race was red-flagged. It had intensified, and NASCAR decided that they should call the race.

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