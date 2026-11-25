Coca-Cola has issued a voluntary recall for specific batches of Zero Sugar cans in Australia after a packaging mix-up. The error involved mislabeling zero-sugar contents as Classic cola, posing risks for consumers with diabetes or aspartame sensitivities.

Global beverage giant Coca-Cola has initiated a voluntary product recall affecting large boxes of its Zero Sugar cans across Australia. The decision follows the discovery of a significant labeling error where the outer packaging indicated the product was Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, but the internal cans were labeled as Coca-Cola Classic. This discrepancy has raised immediate concerns regarding consumer safety, particularly for individuals managing dietary restrictions or medical conditions.

Identifying Affected Zero Sugar Products

Coca-Cola has confirmed that the recalled items consist of thirty packs of 375ml cans. These specific units were distributed to major Australian supermarket chains, including Coles, Woolworths, and Aldi. The geographic scope of the recall is limited to stores in Queensland and northern New South Wales. Consumers are urged to check their pantry shelves immediately to determine if they possess any of these affected boxes.

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To assist shoppers in identifying the problematic inventory, the company has provided precise technical identifiers. The boxes must display a best-before date of May 9, 2027. Additionally, customers need to inspect the packaging for a time stamp that falls between 01.00 and 05.00. The presence of the prefix code B2 is also critical, as this code indicates that the cans were packaged at the affected facility in Brisbane.

The core of the labeling error involves a mismatch between the box and the cans. While the exterior cardboard box is branded as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the cans inside are printed with the Coca-Cola Classic logo. Despite being labeled as the full-sugar Classic variety, the cans are actually filled with Zero Sugar cola. This inversion of standard labeling practices is the primary reason for the urgent recall notice.

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Health Risks and Safety Concerns

The mislabeling presents a tangible food safety risk for specific consumer groups. Coca-Cola stated in an official statement that the error may endanger people who need to avoid ingredients found in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. These ingredients include aspartame and phenylalanine, which can be harmful to individuals with certain metabolic conditions or allergies.

The company also highlighted the risk to people with diabetes. These consumers rely on accurate product information to manage their daily sugar intake effectively. Receiving a can labeled as Classic but containing Zero Sugar could disrupt their dietary planning and blood sugar management protocols. For these individuals, the distinction between zero-calorie and full-sugar formulations is medically critical.

Coca-Cola emphasized that the risk is contained to these identified groups. The company noted that otherwise, consumption is generally safe for consumers outside the identified risk groups. However, the potential for accidental ingestion of restricted ingredients by vulnerable individuals is sufficient to warrant a full market withdrawal of the affected batch.

Packaging Criticism and Worker Confusion

This recall occurs shortly after Coca-Cola faced widespread criticism for updating the design of its Zero Sugar cans. The new packaging was redesigned to closely resemble the branding of the Classic cans. Critics argued that the visual similarity between the full-sugar and sugar-free options was confusing and dangerous for shoppers.

Food reviewer Russ Eats publicly commented on the situation, calling out the recall as proof that the designs were nearly indistinguishable. He noted that the error suggested even trained staff could not tell the difference between the two products. He stated, even the workers, the ones trained by Coca-Cola, can not tell the difference, how are us normal shoppers supposed to tell the difference?

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The reviewer, who had previously criticized the new Zero Sugar design as annoying, framed the incident as a logical consequence of the confusing aesthetic choices. His commentary reflected a broader sentiment among consumers who found the updated branding difficult to navigate. The recall serves as a concrete example of why clear product differentiation is essential in food and beverage packaging.

Refund Process and Next Steps

Coca-Cola has issued strict instructions for consumers who possess the recalled items. The company advised anyone with the affected drinks to not drink the products. This precaution is necessary to prevent any potential exposure to allergens or unintended sugar intake for those who are sensitive.

Customers are instructed to return the boxes to the place of purchase for a full refund. To process the refund, shoppers must ensure the best-before date, time stamp, and prefix code are clearly visible on the packaging. Additionally, the store will require proof of purchase to validate the return. This process ensures that only the specific affected batch is removed from the supply chain.

The company clarified that other Coca-Cola products are not affected by this recall. Only the specific batch described in the notice is included in the withdrawal. All other Coca-Cola products in all packaging variants are not affected and can be consumed safely. This distinction helps prevent unnecessary panic among consumers who purchased other variations of the brand.

For further information or assistance, Coca-Cola has directed the public to contact Coca-Cola Europacific Partners customer service. The dedicated phone line is 1800 025 123, and consumers can also send inquiries via email to consumer_information@ccep.com. The company expressed sincere apologies for the inconvenience and reiterated that the quality and safety of their products remains their highest priority.