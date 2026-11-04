Cocaine Deaths Hit Record High in 2025 Despite Overall Drug Death Drop

ONS data reveals cocaine-related fatalities surged to 1,279 in 2025, marking a historic peak even as overall drug poisoning deaths fell for the first time since 2012.

The Office for National Statistics has reported that cocaine-related deaths in England and Wales reached a record high of 1,279 in 2025, despite an overall decline in drug poisoning fatalities across the region.

This specific increase means that cocaine fatalities remain historically elevated, standing more than eight times higher than the 144 deaths recorded in 2010, according to the national statistics body.

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Cocaine Fatality Breakdown and Demographics

The statistical data reveals a stark gender divide in these tragedies, with men accounting for 79.8% of the 1,279 deaths, totaling 984 individuals. Women represented the remaining 20.2%, with 249 recorded fatalities involving cocaine.

David Mais, head of mortality statistics at the Office for National Statistics, emphasized that while drug death registrations fell last year for the first time in more than a decade, deaths from drug poisoning remain at historically high levels.

The overall number of deaths related to drug poisoning registered in 2025 stood at 5,519, which is a decrease from the 5,565 deaths registered a year earlier. This figures represents a mortality rate of 92.4 deaths per million people.

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This 2025 figure marks the first annual drop in the mortality rate since 2012, signaling a potential shift in the broader landscape of drug-related mortality despite the sharp rise in specific substance fatalities.

Mortality Rates and Gender Disparity

Men accounted for almost three-quarters of overall deaths classified as drug misuse, where the underlying cause is a specified mental and behavioural disorder due to controlled substance use. These registrations totalled 2,622 deaths in 2025.

The mortality rate for men in drug-poisoning deaths was 130.0 deaths per million people in 2025, while the rate for women was 56.6 deaths per million people. This gap between the sexes has reached a record high.

More than twice as many men as women died from drug poisoning, highlighting a persistent and widening demographic disparity in substance abuse outcomes. The average age at death remained unchanged from the previous year.

The average age at death was recorded at 45.5 years old for males and 48.5 years old for females, indicating that the demographic profile of those dying from drug poisoning has remained stable over time.

Market Factors and Industry Perspectives

Robin Pollard, head of policy at the organization supporting those with drug and alcohol abuse problems, noted that cocaine has become far more prevalent in areas where WithYou delivers services. The market dynamics have shifted significantly in recent years.

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Pollard explained that while the price of a gram of cocaine was typically around £100 before 2020, it is now much more common to see prices at £60 a gram or less. The substance is also available in ever smaller amounts, increasing accessibility.

Mike Trace, chief executive of the social justice charity Forward Trust, stated that cocaine rising to the top of the statistics for drug-related deaths should come as no surprise to observers of the market.

Trace described a perfect storm of record levels of production in South America leading to falling prices, combined with increasing purity which means increasing potency and risk for consumers across the country.

Ketamine Use and Future Trends

Elsewhere in the data, deaths involving ketamine registered almost double in a single year. The substance was mentioned in 115 deaths in 2025, up sharply from 60 in 2024.

This recent surge represents a dramatic increase from the seven deaths recorded in 2015, suggesting that other substances are also becoming more prominent in mortality statistics.

While overall drug poisoning deaths have seen their first decline in over a decade, the specific spikes in cocaine and ketamine related fatalities suggest that targeted interventions may be required to address these emerging trends.

The Office for National Statistics continues to monitor these figures closely, as the data provides critical insights into the changing nature of drug use and its lethal consequences in England and Wales.