Cocaine Deaths Surpass Heroin in UK for First Time

Official statistics reveal cocaine is now the leading substance in drug fatalities in England and Wales. The data shows a historic shift as opioid mortality declines and cocaine availability rises.

Official statistics released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that cocaine has overtaken heroin as the substance most frequently involved in drug-related fatalities in England and Wales. For the first time since records began in 1993, the Class A powder was associated with more deaths than opioids. The data indicates that cocaine was linked to 1,233 fatalities last year, surpassing the 1,210 deaths connected to heroin and morphine.

Historic Shift in Drug Mortality Trends

The Office for National Statistics reported that this milestone marks a significant turning point in the national health landscape. Although the total number of cocaine-related deaths saw a slight decrease from 1,279 in 2024 to 1,233 in the most recent reporting period, experts emphasize that these figures remain historically high. This slight decline in volume has not altered the primary status of cocaine as the leading driver of drug poisoning deaths, displacing heroin which had held the top position for over three decades.

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Geographic Distribution and Regional Impact

The vast majority of these fatalities occurred within England, which recorded 1,143 deaths compared to just 79 in Wales. Geographic analysis highlights severe concentrations in urban centers. London reported the highest number of victims with 177 deaths. The North West of England, an area including major cities such as Liverpool and Manchester, followed closely with 175 deaths. Conversely, the North East of England recorded the lowest number of cocaine-linked fatalities at 80, while the East of England reported 88 deaths.

Demographics and Susceptible Populations

Demographic data shows a stark gender divide, with nearly eight in ten cocaine deaths occurring in men. Women accounted for only 20 percent of the fatalities. The victims were predominantly middle-aged adults. More than a third of those who died were between the ages of 40 and 49. Another third of the deaths involved individuals aged between 50 and 69. Only 136 fatalities involved people in their 20s, and nine victims were aged 19 or under. Seven recorded victims were over the age of 70.

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Market Dynamics and Social Acceptance

Robin Pollard, the head of policy and external communications at the drug and alcohol charity WithYou, warned that cocaine has become far more prevalent in recent years. He noted that the price of a gram of the drug has dropped by approximately 40 percent over the last six years. This economic shift has made the substance easier to purchase across all regions of the country. Mr. Pollard highlighted that the drug has also become increasingly socially acceptable and is available at a higher purity level than before.

Medical Consequences and Future Outlook

Overall, 5,519 people died from drug poisoning in England and Wales last year, a decrease from 5,565 in 2024. David Mais, the head of mortality statistics at the ONS, described this as the first fall in drug-related deaths in more than a decade. However, he cautioned that deaths from drug poisoning remain historically high. Cocaine can trigger deadly heart attacks and strokes by narrowing arteries, raising blood pressure and heart rate, and constricting blood vessels in the brain. Simon Phillips, chief executive of WithYou, emphasized that each statistic represents a person with a family and a future, urging those struggling with substance abuse to seek support.