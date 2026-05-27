Coco Gauff's French Open Title Defense Begins with Car Accident and Dominant Win

Coco Gauff reveals she was in a minor car accident on the way to her French Open opener against Taylor Townsend. Despite the mishap, she won in straight sets and shared personal struggles off the court.

Reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff had a turbulent start to her title defense before she even stepped on the court. The 22-year-old American began her Roland Garros campaign against compatriot Taylor Townsend on Tuesday on Philippe-Chatrier, but her journey to the venue was anything but smooth.

Gauff revealed that she was involved in a minor car accident on the way to the match, spilling her juice and damaging the car.

'We ran into a pole. You felt a little impact, I spilled my juice all over the car,' Gauff told the TNT broadcast.

'I was like, We can keep going, then I walk out of the car, and the car was not drivable. ' Fortunately, the incident did not affect her performance as she went on to defeat Townsend 6-4, 6-0 in straight sets. The accident, which could have been a major distraction, actually seemed to help Gauff stay focused on the match rather than the pressure of defending her title.

'I feel like it is a good omen maybe? ' Gauff said. 'It was an eventful day. I feel like whenever that happens it lets you not think about the match too much ... more about I am just happy to be here in one piece.

' Her friend and former pro tennis player Chris Eubanks, now an analyst for TNT, called it a 'pretty crazy start to your title defense. ' Gauff also had to deal with a wardrobe malfunction before the match; her dress got stuck, and her physio had to help her remove it in the bathroom.

Additionally, her match started earlier than expected due to a retirement in the preceding match on the same court. Beyond the pre-match chaos, Gauff has been dealing with personal issues off the court. Earlier this month at the Italian Open, she hit herself on the head with her racket twice during a match against Solana Sierra. In her post-match press conference, she said, 'Just personal things off court that I am just trying to get through, so...

Yeah, but then you also remember how much fun you have. I think my regret today was not enjoying the battle, for sure.

' She dropped the first set in that Italian Open match before winning in three sets. Gauff ultimately lost the Italian Open final to Elina Svitolina. Despite these challenges, the world No. 4 started her French Open title defense with a dominant win, showing resilience both on and off the court





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