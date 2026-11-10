Cold Health Alert Issued for North West and West Midlands as Temperatures Fall

The UKHSA has issued the first yellow cold health alert of winter for the North West and West Midlands, running 12 to 14 November as temperatures fall.

The UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA) has issued the first Cold Health Alert of the winter, a yellow warning covering the North West and West Midlands. The alert runs from 9am on Thursday 12 November until 12pm on Saturday 14 November, as temperatures are forecast to drop later in the week.

Forecasters have predicted that temperatures will fall below average by Thursday and Friday, with frost and cold winds expected in parts of the country. The alert follows a period in which much of the country experienced foggy conditions earlier in the week.

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Yellow Cold Health Alert Timing and Weather Outlook

The UKHSA's yellow Cold Health Alert applies to the North West and West Midlands from 9am on Thursday 12 November until 12pm on Saturday 14 November. It is the first alert issued for the current season.

The Met Office said that by Wednesday, colder conditions will begin to move into the north of the country. Snow showers are expected in northern Scotland overnight on Wednesday into Thursday, according to the forecaster.

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Forecasters said temperatures are expected to fall below average widely by Thursday and particularly on Friday, with frost predicted. Cold conditions are likely to become less widespread over the weekend, with temperatures recovering closer to average.

Health Leaders Urge Checks on Vulnerable Neighbours

Health leaders are urging people to check on loved ones and neighbours, because low temperatures can lead to a spike in the use of health and care services. The UKHSA has also reminded the public to take simple steps to stay warm and look after their health as temperatures begin to fall.

Dr Anya Gopfert, consultant in public health at the UKHSA, said that this is the first Cold Health Alert of the winter but that more are expected as the season progresses. She said that cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, particularly those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Gopfert said it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable. The agency's message focuses on practical steps that households can take as the weather turns colder.

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Cold Weather Risks for Lung Patients and Over-65s

Cold weather poses a particular risk to people aged 65 and over and to those with heart and lung problems, experts have warned. Health officials say these groups are most likely to be affected by the sharp drop in temperatures expected later this week.

Nazir Hussain, clinical lead at the charity Asthma and Lung UK, warned that the freezing conditions forecast for the next few days could be particularly dangerous for the 12 million people in the UK living with a lung condition. Hussain noted that thousands of people are rushed to hospital with respiratory illness every winter.