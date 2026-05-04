Cole Cooper Disappearance: A Year of Unanswered Questions

A look back at the mysterious disappearance and death of Cole Cooper, including key developments in the investigation, family concerns, and the ongoing search for answers.

The disappearance of Cole Cooper last year continues to haunt his family and the community, marked by a series of unsettling developments and unanswered questions.

The 19-year-old vanished in mysterious circumstances, and after a five-week search, his body was discovered in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock, Falkirk, on June 6, 2025. The discovery, however, did not bring closure but instead deepened the mystery surrounding his death. Extensive investigations were conducted, involving interviews with over 400 individuals and a review of more than 2,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Despite these efforts, Cole's body was found shockingly close to his mother's home, less than a mile away, highlighting the perplexing nature of the case. Key moments in the investigation revealed a timeline of Cole's last known movements. Doorbell camera footage showed him walking on Nisbet Drive in Denny at 04:59 am on May 4, 2025, and arriving at his father's home on Mayfield Drive in Longcroft, Bonnybridge, at 05:49 am.

After his father didn't answer, he left around three minutes later, captured jogging down Cumbernauld Road shortly before 6 am. The footage showed Cole looking over his shoulder, appearing 'spooked,' raising concerns he might have been followed. His phone data indicated it was last used in the early hours of May 4, with no subsequent activity on social media.

A later reported sighting placed him on the A803 Glasgow/Kilsyth Road at the junction with Cumbernauld Road in Banknock around 7 pm on May 7, but this claim was met with skepticism from his family, who questioned the lack of corroborating evidence and CCTV footage. The family expressed frustration over the police's handling of this information, noting the proximity to the area where earlier footage of Cole was taken and the absence of further sightings.

Adding to the distress, the family received disturbing messages claiming Cole was dead just days into the search. An anonymous individual attempted to solicit payment for information about his disappearance, alleging accidental death and the involvement of someone close to the family. This prompted a complaint to the force's Professional Standards Department, with the family alleging a lack of urgency and seriousness from investigators, minimal communication, and a response that 'bordered on negligence.

' They criticized the delay in issuing a public appeal and the initial medium risk rating assigned to the case. Ultimately, Cole's body was found by a member of the public in a wooded area near a children's playpark, despite extensive search efforts organized by the family, involving up to 300 people. The post-mortem examination was inconclusive, and police concluded there was no evidence of foul play, deeming his death unexplained.

The family remains devastated and continues to seek answers regarding the circumstances surrounding Cole's tragic death





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