Tuchel excludes Cole Palmer from England squad for Nations League games

Thomas Tuchel left Cole Palmer out of England's Nations League squad despite assurances the Chelsea forward was fully fit, saying Palmer misses too many opportunities to impress.

Thomas Tuchel has left Cole Palmer out of England's latest squad for the upcoming Nations League games at home to Croatia and away to World Cup holders Spain in Madrid.

Tuchel Leaves Cole Palmer Out of England Squad

Tuchel said he received assurances that Palmer was fully fit and available for selection before making the decision. The German head coach explained the omission by saying: He misses too many opportunities to impress. There is believed to be surprise from inside Palmer's camp that he has not been included. Tuchel has proved in the past there is no sentiment or star system in operation on his England watch.

Also read Thomas Tuchel reveals why Cole Palmer has been left out of England squad AGAIN

His message was so stark and pointed that Palmer must now wonder when he will get another opportunity to impress. Palmer's fall from grace can be illustrated by the fact he was regarded as part of a golden future when he scored a superb goal in a losing cause against Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

He was a contentious omission from England's squad for the World Cup last summer, when Tuchel's selection was shaped by Palmer's indifferent season at Chelsea along with injury problems. This latest setback encapsulates an England career that has been stop-start since he made his debut under Tuchel's predecessor, Sir Gareth Southgate, in a 2-0 win against Malta in a European Championship qualifier at Wembley in November 2023. He has won 14 England caps, with two goals and one assist.

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His last appearance came in the number 10 role in the disappointing 1-0 defeat by Japan at Wembley in March, when he was substituted after less than an hour. More tellingly, he has only figured in three of Tuchel's 26 games since Tuchel succeeded Southgate. Far from being a centrepiece of England's plans, Palmer is now on the outside looking in, with seemingly no immediate prospect of forcing his way back.

Palmer Loses Ground in England Number Ten Race

He has allowed others to form an orderly queue in front of him in England's pecking order. They are now Tuchel's priority, not Palmer. Palmer was offered reassuring words of sorts by Tuchel, but his predicament is now clear. Tuchel said: We have enough number 10s and we stick to the guys who were in the previous camp, because we were happy with the two and a half weeks we had together.

I guess everyone is desperate to play with England and Cole is the same. He misses too many opportunities to impress. It was a long camp but the players in that camp brought something extraordinary. It's not personal.

We will never assume Cole is in the mindset never to come to the camp, but we stick to the guys who were in camp last time. It was excellent. The impact of all the players was immense. We have Josh King as a new player, who can play as a 10 and on both wings.

Cole is always in our mindset but the competition is on. There may be additional pain, and perhaps a measure of puzzlement, for Palmer in that Tuchel has not just decided to stick with the players from the last camp. He has called up Fulham's King and, the major incoming surprise, 21-year-old Jobe Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Palmer Fitness Claims Confirmed Before Squad Announcement

Palmer said he had played for Chelsea with discomfort and pain before the last round of England fixtures, which included a 3-2 loss to Spain at Wembley, a win away to the Czech Republic, a Wembley victory in that return fixture and a 7-0 rout of Croatia in Rijeka. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has also insisted Palmer was struggling in Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Brentford before the international break.

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It is believed Palmer's desire to play for England remains as strong as ever, with the fact that his state of fitness was checked out before Tuchel named his squad taken as a sign he remains in his thoughts. Alonso confirmed England had made checks on Palmer, adding: When a player is fully fit he is selectable. When he is not fit we give the national team the reasonable information to decide together. Sometimes it's not good for the player.

Chelsea's boss said he has not spoken to Palmer about his England exclusion and has no doubts about his character, although the pair had talks about his recent sending off in the 2-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur. He said: We have not talked about England. We are focused on Chelsea things, how to help him, how he can become more and more influential. These are our topics to talk.

We speak about Chelsea. We have enough on our plate. My impact area is my control area and what we talk about. I am very happy with his quality, with his attitude and the impact he is having with the rest of the team.

Tuchel Cites Strong Competition in Midfield Selection

Even before Palmer withdrew last time out, Tuchel had previously said he had a point to prove and needed to step up to keep his shirt and justify the nomination. Tuchel certainly has options in the position Palmer would occupy, with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham his world class number 10 and another Chelsea player, Morgan Rogers, an outstanding alternative.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze and now 19-year-old King, who has won his first England senior call-up, have been selected ahead of Palmer, with Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also given a glowing reference from Tuchel, despite not making the squad. Palmer has made a good start to the season with Chelsea. The penalty he scored in the 2-0 win against Manchester United was his 50th league goal for the club in only 105 games.

This, however, has cut no ice with Tuchel, who has not just relegated him down the list of players included in England's squad, but out of his plans completely for now. Tuchel has never been shy of taking hard-nosed decisions without a backward glance, such as excluding Jude Bellingham from England's squad for games against Latvia and Wales in October 2025, despite the player's insistence he was keen to be involved after recovering from shoulder surgery.

Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold is only just being rehabilitated after his own exclusion.