Morgan Rogers says Cole Palmer is committed to England and criticism is a lie

Morgan Rogers defends Chelsea team-mate Cole Palmer against claims he is not committed to England, calling the criticism nonsense and a lie after Palmer was left out of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Morgan Rogers has said any suggestion that Cole Palmer is not committed to England is a lie and nonsense. The Chelsea forward spoke after England's 2-1 Uefa Nations League win over Croatia at Wembley.

Rogers Defends Palmer England Commitment

Palmer, 24, was left out of the squad by head coach Thomas Tuchel, who said the player misses too many chances to impress. Palmer was also not called up for the World Cup. Rogers, also 24 and a Chelsea team-mate and childhood friend of Palmer, told BBC Radio 5 Live: He wants to be here. He wanted to get called up and he wanted to come and represent his country as he always has done.

Also read Rogers Defends Palmer and Urges England Recall Amid Speculation

Rogers added: He was in quite a low place with his injuries last year and did not feel 100% himself on the pitch, so he wants to be here and he wants to be the best version of himself. But he also has to look at his body. He wants to play for 10 or 15 years, he also has to manage himself.

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If he has to manage himself in the short term for the greater good then he has to do that and you have to fully support it. It has nothing to do with England or not wanting to play with England. It is a nonsense really that people are questioning someone that wants to play for England. It is a lie.

You see the joy and smile on his face, how much he loves the game, so I honestly do not get it and he does not get it. In the three years since his England debut, Palmer has only won 14 caps, scoring two goals and having one assist. That is despite scoring 50 Premier League goals with 24 assists.

Palmer Struggles Tuchel England Selection

He was named England's men's player of the year for the 2023-24 season after some impressive form, including his strike against Spain in the Euro 2024 final defeat in Berlin. But Palmer has only featured in three of Tuchel's 27 games since he succeeded Gareth Southgate as manager. Some sketchy form last season meant the former Manchester City player missed out on the summer World Cup, with England going on to finish third after losing to Argentina in the semi-final.

He was named in Tuchel's first squad after that, but withdrew despite having played in all Chelsea's league games to that point. He had also withdrawn from the previous England camp in September citing a minor injury. Tuchel said this week: We have enough number 10s and we stick to the guys who were in the previous camp because we were happy with the two and a half weeks we had together.

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I guess everyone is desperate to play for England and Cole is no exception. We are speaking now about a player that is not in camp. It counts when you are in camp and I just said last time that he misses too many opportunities to impress. But the German added: It is not personal.

Bellingham Model May Help Palmer

We will never assume Cole is in the mindset never to come to the camp. Palmer should not give up hope of getting back into Tuchel's good books. Last October, Jude Bellingham was left out of the squad for a friendly against Wales and a World Cup qualifier against Latvia. The Real Madrid midfielder then ended up being a key part of the England team at the World Cup, scoring seven goals.

Former Three Lions goalkeeper Paul Robinson added on BBC Radio 5 Live: You can see what Tuchel is doing when you look at what he has done with Jude Bellingham. It was only 12 months or so that Bellingham was getting left out of an England squad. Call it what you want, but it was management from Tuchel to make Bellingham realise that he was not the lone star of this team - the team was the star.

The team was better with Bellingham in it, playing at his highest level. There was a lesson in his management skills with Bellingham and I would not be surprised if he is doing the same now.