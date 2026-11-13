Cole Palmer Not Opposed to England Duty, Says Chelsea Team-Mate Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers insists Cole Palmer is committed to England, calling claims he does not want to play a lie, as Thomas Tuchel leaves the Chelsea forward out of his squad.

Chelsea team-mate Morgan Rogers has defended Cole Palmer, describing as a lie the suggestion that the Chelsea playmaker does not want to play for England. Palmer was not included by England manager Thomas Tuchel in the squad for the Uefa Nations League double header against Croatia and Spain.

Palmer, 24, had withdrawn from England's September internationals because of injury. Tuchel made headlines in September when he said Palmer misses too many opportunities to impress him, and the debate over the forward's commitment has continued since then.

Also read Morgan Rogers says Cole Palmer is committed to England and criticism is a lie

Why Cole Palmer Was Left Out of the England Squad

Thomas Tuchel left Cole Palmer out of the England squad because the Chelsea forward has been unavailable through injury on five occasions since Tuchel took over as England manager in January 2025.

Palmer was named in the squad on two of those occasions but then withdrew. In the Tuchel era, he has played only three matches for England, which has made the injury record a central issue in the selection decision.

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Palmer did not make the England World Cup squad last summer. This season, he has contributed five goals and three assists in 12 games in all competitions for Chelsea.

Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett noted that Palmer has eight goal involvements in 11 matches for club and country, a better output than either Ebe Eze or Morgan Gibbs-White, who have both been included in the squad this season.

Morgan Rogers, Xabi Alonso and Tuchel Respond to Criticism

Morgan Rogers has stated that Cole Palmer is fully committed to England and that the idea he does not want to play for his country is untrue. Rogers said Palmer wanted to be called up and wanted to represent England as he always has.

Rogers also referred to a difficult injury year for Palmer. He said Palmer had been managing injuries ever since, had been in a low place last year, and did not feel 100 per cent himself on the pitch.

Rogers added that Palmer wants to play for ten to fifteen years and must manage his body in the short term for the greater good. He argued that people questioning Palmer's desire to play for England was nonsense, and that the decision had nothing to do with his commitment to the national team.

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso avoided direct questions about Palmer's desire to play for England. Alonso said he honestly did not understand the criticism, and that Palmer wants to be at the squad and to play for his country. After England beat Croatia, Tuchel said it was totally fine, because Palmer is his team-mate and friend, so why would he not be supportive?

What the Squad Decision Signals to England Players

Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett argues that Thomas Tuchel has sent a clear message to Cole Palmer and to every other England hopeful that presence, commitment and humility matter regardless of status or experience. Dorsett said the decision is part of a wider push for a positive squad dynamic.

According to Dorsett, Tuchel does not doubt Palmer's ability. Instead, Tuchel believes Palmer has not yet shown enough of those three qualities, and the withdrawal from the September squad because of a minor injury was described as the final straw.

Dorsett said that picking Palmer and dropping another number 10 to accommodate him would have sent the wrong message to the rest of the squad. Tuchel expects the loyalty shown by John Stones, Jude Bellingham and, most recently, Declan Rice, who chose to spend time with the squad even when they were not fit enough to play.

Palmer scored for England in the Euros final two years ago. Dorsett said Tuchel has made an example of him, a move that should serve as a warning to Palmer personally and as a cautionary tale for every other player hoping to be part of the England squad.