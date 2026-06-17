Cole Palmer's World Cup Omission Overshadowed by Madonna Video and Ibiza Parties

England forward Cole Palmer, left out of the World Cup squad, faces backlash over his cameo in Madonna's music video and his holiday partying in Ibiza, raising questions about his focus on football.

As England commence their World Cup journey, the conspicuous absence of Cole Palmer from the 26-man squad named by head coach Thomas Tuchel for the tournament in the United States has sparked considerable discussion.

The 24-year-old Chelsea forward, despite a strong domestic season, finds himself excluded from the national team setup as they gather in Florida. Yet, Palmer's summer has been anything but quiet, drawing intense scrutiny and ridicule from fans and pundits alike. His recent activities, ranging from high-profile partying in Ibiza alongside Wayne Lineker to a controversial cameo in Madonna's music video, have fueled a narrative that his priorities may lie beyond the football pitch.

This perception is compounded by his substantial endorsement portfolio, which some argue rivals his on-field output. A source close to the situation described the Madonna video appearance as a 'disaster' for his reputation, pointing to a scene where he is featured at a nightclub urinal while the singer engages in an explicit act, a moment that has been widely mocked on social media.

The criticism underscores a growing sentiment that Palmer is distracted by glamour and celebrity culture, potentially at the expense of his professional development. His decision to hire a celebrity publicist, Rachel Monk, who has represented figures like Kyle Walker and Coleen Rooney, has only intensified the scrutiny, with insiders suggesting it reflects a misplaced focus on off-field pursuits.

Meanwhile, his teammates are in World Cup mode, highlighting a stark contrast in preparation and mindset. Palmer's holiday in Bodrum with his girlfriend Olivia Holder and his earlier escapades in Ibiza, where he was seen in the DJ booth and socializing with Love Island stars, further paint a picture of a player immersed in a social scene far removed from the disciplined environment of an international tournament.

These incidents, set against the backdrop of his omission from the England squad, have prompted many to question whether his recent choices have ultimately harmed his standing in the eyes of both fans and selectors. The narrative that he is more interested in being a celebrity than a footballer is one that now follows him, and it remains to be seen how it will impact his future career trajectory





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Cole Palmer England World Cup Madonna Music Video Ibiza Party Thomas Tuchel Football Celebrity Social Media Criticism

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