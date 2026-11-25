Former NSW Police officer Coleen Lamarre faces perjury charges for allegedly influencing a witness in the double murder trial of her son, Beau Lamarre-Condon.

Coleen Lamarre, a former New South Wales Police officer, is facing serious legal consequences for allegedly attempting to manipulate the outcome of her son's high-profile murder trial. The charges against her stem from accusations that she interfered with a key witness during the proceedings against Beau Lamarre-Condon, a convicted killer.

The Witness Tampering Allegations

Coleen Lamarre is accused of persuading a man, identified in court documents solely as 'The Witness', to provide a sworn statement that contradicted his actual memory of events. The prosecution alleges she committed this offence between 2pm and 3pm on January 14, 2026, in Sutherland, located in Sydney's south. She was charged with doing an act with the specific intent of perverting the course of justice.

Also read Jury Begins Deliberations in Beau Lamarre-Condon Murder Trial

Media outlets were initially barred from reporting these specific allegations due to a non-publication order issued by Acting Justice Robert Hulme. This order remained in effect until the conclusion of her son's trial to ensure a fair verdict. The details only became public after Beau Lamarre-Condon was found guilty of two counts of murder on Wednesday.

The Son's Double Murder Conviction

Beau Lamarre-Condon was convicted for the fatal shootings of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024. He fatally fired his service pistol at his ex-boyfriend Mr. Baird and Mr. Baird's new flight attendant partner, Mr. Davies, inside their inner-city Sydney home. Following the shootings, he bundled their bodies into surfboard bags and dumped them at a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn.

Advertisement

The bodies of the two victims were discovered eight days after the incident following an extensive search operation. Twelve jurors took just two hours to return guilty verdicts against Lamarre-Condon after a ten-week trial. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges and cycled through three different legal teams during the process.

Legal Representations And Court Statements

During the trial, Beau Lamarre-Condon was represented by senior barrister John Stratton SC and solicitor Ben Archbold. On October 3, 2025, when he was arraigned in the Supreme Court, he delivered an extraordinary speech via audio-visual link from jail. He stated he would strongly oppose any move to close the court or suppress evidence because he wanted the public to know the actual truth of what happened.

He accused the police investigating the deaths of Mr. Baird and Mr. Davies of serious misconduct and corruption. Lamarre-Condon further alleged that the Director of Public Prosecutions was partly complicit in the alleged misconduct. Justice Hamill noted during the proceedings that the accused was represented by a very capable solicitor and that a record of any negotiations would be kept.

Imprisonment And Bail Conditions For The Mother

Coleen Lamarre, aged 63, was arrested in April and charged with perverting the course of justice. Like her son, she expressed fears about being an ex-cop when she first entered the prison system after an unsuccessful bail application earlier this year. She was placed in a special management area at the Dillwynia Correctional Centre, a 531-bed facility in Berkshire Park, Sydney's north-west, designated for vulnerable inmates.

Advertisement

In July, she was granted bail subject to strict conditions. These included a ban on owning a phone or any electronic communication device, including laptops. A plea has not yet been entered for the charges against her, and her bail hearing is scheduled to resume on November 30 in the same court where her son was convicted.

Future Sentencing And Legal Proceedings

Beau Lamarre-Condon is currently awaiting sentencing at a later date for the murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. The conviction marks the end of a significant legal chapter regarding the double homicide that shocked the nation. The ongoing legal battles involving Coleen Lamarre highlight the complex aftermath of the case.

The prosecution alleges her actions were intended to alter the testimony of a crucial witness, potentially affecting the integrity of the trial. The non-publication order previously in place ensured that these allegations did not prejudice the jury's decision. Now that the trial has concluded, the public and media have access to the full details of the perverting justice charges.