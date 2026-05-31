Coleen Nolan opens up about Ruth Langsford's love life and reveals what she hopes the future holds for her long-time friend. The Loose Women star believes Ruth may still not be ready to move on from her split from Eamonn Holmes, despite it being two years since their separation.

Coleen Nolan believes Ruth Langsford may not yet be ready to move on from her split from Eamonn Holmes , despite it being two years since their separation.

The Loose Women star revealed her thoughts on her co-star's love life in an interview with Woman Magazine. Coleen understands why Ruth may not feel ready to move on, drawing on her own experience of divorce. She believes it may take Ruth a few years to feel ready to start dating again, much like it took her after her own divorce.

Meanwhile, Ruth has previously spoken about the prospect of finding love again, revealing she would prefer any future romance to happen naturally and ruling out using dating apps. She wants to do it the old-fashioned way, bumping into someone and going on a coffee date. Ruth also spoke candidly about her separation from Eamonn earlier this year, admitting she was 'broken' and blindsided by it.

She reflected on the breakdown of their marriage, saying she had a happy marriage and questioning if she had missed something. However, she ruled out playing the blame game, saying there's no point in it. Instead, she focused on being strong and moving forward. Coleen Nolan believes her co-star may still not be ready to move on, but she would love to see Ruth take part in Celebs Go Dating and find 'someone gorgeous'.

She thinks it would be brilliant for Ruth to do the show and meet someone she deserves. Coleen's own experience on Celebs Go Dating was a positive one, and she would be happy to encourage Ruth to take part





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Ruth Langsford Coleen Nolan Eamonn Holmes Celebs Go Dating Loose Women

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