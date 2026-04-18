Coleen Nolan Celebrates 3.5 Stone Weight Loss, Reaches Health Goals

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has achieved a significant weight loss of 3.5 stone, dropping from a size 20 to a size 14. The 61-year-old credits weight-loss company Voy for her transformation, reporting improved health, increased energy, and reduced back pain. Nolan expresses contentment with her current weight and is focused on maintaining a healthy relationship with food and herself, while also preparing to star in Celebs Go Dating.

Coleen Nolan , the popular 61-year-old presenter and Loose Women panellist, has revealed her significant weight loss journey, shedding an impressive 3.5 stone and transitioning from a size 20 to a size 14. Nolan attributes her transformation to the weight-loss company Voy, which also offers fat-dissolving injections.

In a recent interview, Nolan shared that beyond the aesthetic changes, she has experienced a noticeable improvement in her overall health and energy levels, as well as a reduction in back pain. She expressed her satisfaction with her current weight, stating that she has no desire to lose any more pounds and is focused on maintaining her healthy lifestyle and fostering a positive relationship with food and herself. Nolan highlighted the comprehensive 24/7 support provided by Voy as a key factor in her success. This journey comes after Nolan faced online trolling regarding her weight loss, with critics oscillating between calling her fat and accusing her of losing too much weight, mirroring some of her own past insecurities. Despite her positive experience with Voy, Nolan has not explicitly confirmed whether she has undergone any weight loss injections, a topic that has been a point of discussion among her followers. Previously, in 2024, Nolan had voiced her skepticism towards weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, stating she did not believe in them. However, her involvement with Voy, which promotes such treatments, has raised questions. Nolan reportedly confided in The Sun about her long-standing struggles with weight and how a recent pre-diabetic diagnosis served as a powerful motivator to prioritize her long-term health. She found Voy's holistic approach, integrating medical guidance with coaching, nutrition, and mindset work, particularly appealing, emphasizing that it is not about a quick fix but about cultivating sustainable healthy habits. The support structure and positive mindset fostered by the program have been instrumental in her feeling a sense of control over her health and a renewed ability to enjoy life with her family. The pre-diabetic diagnosis, which followed a severe chest infection, was a significant wake-up call for Nolan, prompting her to re-evaluate her dietary habits. She has significantly reduced her intake of unhealthy snacks like chocolate and crisps and is diligently learning to read food labels to monitor sugar content, describing her new diet as a work in progress. In other news, Nolan is set to appear in the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating, following her split from boyfriend Michael Jones in 2025 after a four-year relationship. Sources suggest that show bosses are eager for her to embrace a 'cougar' persona on the show, a role she appears ready to embody, with a lineup of younger men reportedly set to date her. The insider expressed their surprise and delight at securing Nolan for the series, believing her candid and somewhat saucy personality, often showcased on Loose Women, will make for compelling television. They are confident she will approach the experience with an open mind and is trusting the team to assist her in finding a suitable partner





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