Coleen Nolan Credits Therapy for 'Saving' Her After Family Tragedy

Singer Coleen Nolan, of The Nolans, reveals how therapy helped her cope with grief and personal health struggles, including the loss of her sister Linda to cancer and her own skin cancer diagnosis. She emphasizes the importance of seeking professional help in times of crisis.

Coleen Nolan has bravely shared how therapy played a crucial role in her healing journey following a series of devastating family tragedies, most notably the loss of her sister Linda to cancer. The youngest member of the iconic girl group The Nolans, famous for their hit song I'm in the Mood for Dancing, Coleen has openly discussed the profound impact these experiences have had on her mental and emotional well-being. The family has faced repeated battles with cancer, including Linda's initial diagnosis two decades ago, her subsequent secondary diagnosis and passing, along with her sister Anne's diagnosis, Linda's husband Brian Hudson's death from the disease in 2007, and Coleen's own personal experience with skin cancer. These experiences culminated in a period of intense grief and emotional turmoil for Coleen, highlighting the importance of seeking professional help during times of personal crisis.

Following Linda's passing at the age of 65, Coleen described feeling overwhelmed and unable to cope. She felt a profound sense of loss, admitting that she struggled to find motivation or the desire to engage in everyday activities. She shared her experience in Woman magazine, revealing that she felt a complete lack of energy and interest in interacting with others, pursuing her career, or even experiencing joy. It was this overwhelming sense of despair that led her to recognize the urgent need for professional assistance. Despite the supportive presence of her family, including her children, Coleen realized that she required specialized guidance to navigate her grief and rebuild her emotional resilience. The unwavering support from her loved ones reinforced her decision to seek professional help and ultimately led her to therapy, which she credits with 'absolutely saving' her. Coleen's willingness to acknowledge her vulnerability and seek help serves as a powerful testament to the importance of prioritizing mental health during times of immense personal hardship and loss. This proactive step underscores the necessity of seeking specialized support when personal coping mechanisms are insufficient.

Coleen has also been open about her own health battles, sharing details of her skin cancer diagnosis, which included basal cell carcinoma and melanoma. In a September 2023 interview on the British Skin Foundation's health podcast, Skin, Unfiltered, she revealed that she initially kept her diagnosis a secret from her family, primarily due to the emotional strain they were already experiencing related to her sister Linda's illness. Coleen explained that she didn't want to burden her family with additional worry, recognizing the immense emotional challenges they were all facing. During a family gathering, her son unexpectedly revealed Coleen's diagnosis, leading to surprise and concern from the rest of her family. Coleen clarified that she hadn't considered her condition serious enough to warrant immediate disclosure, as she did not require chemotherapy. This decision highlights the complexities of familial relationships, and how individuals process and communicate personal health information. Coleen's experiences demonstrate the lasting impact of cancer on the family, and how individual choices are shaped by the collective well-being and emotional needs of loved ones. If you are struggling with emotional distress, there are resources available such as The Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coleen Nolan Therapy Cancer Mental Health Grief

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Nolan, Actor Known for Batman and Person of Interest, Dies at 87The actor John Nolan, celebrated for his roles in Christopher Nolan's films and the television series Person of Interest, has passed away. His career spanned film, television, and theatre, leaving a lasting legacy.

Read more »

Dear Coleen: 'Wife walked out after reading sexting messages to another woman''I suppose I was flattered by the attention I was getting from this woman.'

Read more »

Coleen Nolan says 'therapy saved me' as she shares heartbreaking family tragedyColeen Nolan has admitted that therapy 'saved' her as she shed light on the impact of a tragedy that struck her family last year, revealing that it hit her like a 'ton of bricks'

Read more »

Coleen Rooney's 40th Birthday Bash: A Spectacular CelebrationColeen Rooney celebrated her 40th birthday with a lavish party at her home, featuring a performance by Dermot Kennedy, bespoke artwork, and a star-studded guest list. The event, planned by Julie Perry Events, is reportedly being filmed for her upcoming Disney+ documentary.

Read more »

Coleen Nolan issued plea for 'professional help' after heartbreaking ordealColeen Nolan has confessed that therapy 'saved' her as she shed light on the effects of a tragedy that struck her family last year, revealing that it hit her like a 'ton of bricks'

Read more »

Coleen Nolan Says Therapy 'Saved' Her After Sister's DeathColeen Nolan credits therapy with helping her cope following the death of her sister Linda from cancer. Nolan, a member of the girl group The Nolans, shared how the loss, coupled with other family tragedies related to cancer, led her to seek professional help.

Read more »