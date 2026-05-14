Coleen Nolan Heartbroken After Brutal Rejection on Celebs Go Dating

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan opens up about her struggles with loneliness and empty nest syndrome after being told she lacks sexual chemistry on E4's Celebs Go Dating.

The latest episode of E4's Celebs Go Dating has left viewers emotional as Loose Women presenter Coleen Nolan faced a heartbreaking series of rejections. During a trip to Tenerife, the 61-year-old media personality sought to find a romantic spark among a group of potential suitors.

However, the experience took a devastating turn when she was asked if her dates, Steve and Andy, wished to see her again. In a moment of raw vulnerability, both men declined, leaving Coleen visibly shaken and mortified. She expressed a deep sense of embarrassment, admitting that she felt as though the ground should swallow her up.

This rejection was particularly stinging because she believed she had forged a genuine and strong connection with Steve, making the sudden dismissal feel like a personal failure. The tension escalated when dating expert Paul Carrick Brunson questioned Steve about his decision to walk away. While Steve acknowledged that their emotional bond was strong and that they hit it off immediately on a mental level, he delivered a crushing blow by stating that the sexual chemistry was simply not there.

For Coleen, who had entered the process with hope and openness, this distinction was painful. While Steve suggested that they could remain friends, Coleen firmly rejected the idea, stating clearly that she did not join the show to find more male friendships. She emphasized that her life is already full of platonic male companions and that her goal was strictly romantic.

This interaction drew a shocked reaction from fellow cast member Gabby Allen, who noted that Steve was only making the situation worse by offering friendship after such a blunt rejection of their romantic potential. Beyond the immediate disappointment of the dates, the show provided a window into Coleen's current emotional state. The presenter has been candid about her struggle with what is known as empty nest syndrome.

With her children—Shane, Jake, and Ciara—all having grown up and moved into their own homes, Coleen has found herself grappling with an unexpected and profound sense of loneliness. She confessed to the experts that she is not ready to face the prospect of being alone. The transition was particularly difficult during the holiday season, where she described the sadness of putting up Christmas decorations by herself for the first time.

This emotional void has made her desire for companionship more urgent, yet she admits to a confusing internal struggle where she often pushes potential partners away once she actually obtains the affection she craves. The program also touched upon Coleen's complex romantic history, including her marriage to Shane Richie from 1990 to 1999 and her later relationship with Ray Fensome, which ended in 2018.

She admitted that she often feels she is the problem in her relationships, fluctuating between wanting love and fearing the reality of it. This cycle of attraction and withdrawal has left her feeling uncertain about what she truly wants in a partner. Dating expert Anna highlighted that the feelings Coleen is experiencing are incredibly common for parents whose children have left the home, validating her struggle as a widespread psychological phenomenon.

Despite the setbacks in Tenerife, the experts have promised to continue supporting Coleen in her journey to find a man who provides both the emotional stability and the physical chemistry she desires





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coleen Nolan Celebs Go Dating Empty Nest Syndrome Celebrity Dating E4

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coleen Nolan admits it would 'break my heart again' after touring admissionLoose Women star Coleen Nolan has opened up about the heartbreak of performing without her late sisters Linda and, saying it would be 'too tough' to reunite The Nolans on stage

Read more »

James Haskell tells his crush Coleen Nolan to 'sit on his lap' and we're cringingJames Haskell sparks major cringe after telling crush Coleen Nolan he’d ‘give her a spin’ on live TV interview.

Read more »

Celebs Go Dating star details reason date with Coleen Nolan was cut shortThe TikTok star has shared what really happened on date with Coleen Nolan on Celebs Go Dating

Read more »

Coleen Nolan shares 'absolute disaster' of Celebs Go Dating in looking for loveLoose Women star Coleen Nolan has shared some insight into her time on E4's celebrity dating show.

Read more »