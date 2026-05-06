Coleen Nolan Opens Up About 'Empty Nest Syndrome' and Loneliness on Celebs Go Dating

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan reveals her emotional struggles with loneliness and 'empty nest syndrome' after her children have moved out, sharing her journey on E4's Celebs Go Dating.

Coleen Nolan , the beloved Loose Women star, has opened up about her struggles with ' empty nest syndrome ' in a heartfelt conversation on the latest episode of Celebs Go Dating .

The 61-year-old television personality, who is now looking for love on the E4 dating show, revealed that she feels unprepared to live alone after her three children—sons Shane, 27, and Jake, 33, and daughter Ciara, 25—have all moved out. During the episode, Coleen shared her emotional journey with dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson, admitting that she often feels conflicted about her desires in relationships.

I think I want something and then I get it, and I almost back away from it and think I don't want it. I don't want that, she confessed. The reality star also reflected on the challenges of adjusting to an empty home, particularly during the holiday season. She recounted her first Christmas alone, where she struggled to feel festive and even hated decorating the tree by herself.

It hit me where I thought, I don't know if I am ready to just be on my own, she admitted. Anna Williamson, one of the show's dating coaches, explained that empty nest syndrome is a common experience for parents whose children have grown up and left home. The Cambridge Dictionary defines it as the sad feelings that parents have when their children grow up and leave home.

Coleen, who shares Shane and Jake with her ex-husband Shane Richie and Ciara with her former partner Ray Fensome, has been open about her past relationships, including two marriages and subsequent breakups. Despite her children being settled and visiting frequently, she admitted that their departures have left her feeling lonely. Fans of the show took to social media to express their support for Coleen, with many commenting on the show's official Instagram post.

Love @coleen_nolan being honest, one user wrote, while another added, Hope you do find someone Coleen, you deserve it. Your a really nice person xx. Earlier this year, Coleen also shared her loneliness during the holiday season on Loose Women, tearfully admitting that the lead-up to Christmas was the loneliest I've felt. She explained that while she could have asked her children to visit, she wanted to give them space as new parents.

Coleen's candidness about her emotional struggles has resonated with many viewers, highlighting the often-overlooked challenges of parenting and aging. Celebs Go Dating continues to air on E4, offering a glimpse into the dating lives of celebrities as they navigate love and relationships





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