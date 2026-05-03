Coleen Nolan Reveals She's 'Far From a Millionaire' Amidst ITV Budget Cuts

TV personality Coleen Nolan sets the record straight on her finances, revealing she's not as wealthy as many believe and detailing the impact of 'Loose Women's' reduced schedule due to ITV budget cuts. She also discusses the financial strain of running her farm and dismisses rumors of backstage tension.

Coleen Nolan , the well-known television personality, has publicly addressed and refuted claims regarding her financial status, firmly stating she is 'far from being a millionaire' despite public perception.

The 61-year-old opened up about her financial concerns during a recent episode of the family podcast, 'Nolan's Uncensored,' alongside her son Shane, 37, and daughter Ciera, 25. This discussion stemmed from widespread, inaccurate online reports that estimated her net worth to be around £5 million, a figure she vehemently denies.

Nolan expressed frustration with the assumption that she can easily afford things, noting that people often dismiss her efforts with comments like 'It's alright for you, you can afford it,' or 'You obviously got it free.

' She emphasized that these assumptions are particularly irritating as they disregard the realities of her financial situation. Adding to her financial pressures, Coleen detailed the significant costs associated with maintaining her North Staffordshire farm, which currently houses 30 animals. She acknowledged the need for aesthetic improvements but highlighted the immense physical and financial burden of managing the farm independently.

'I just didn't know it would be this hard,' she confessed, clarifying that she cannot afford to hire staff, contrary to popular belief. This revelation comes amidst significant changes at 'Loose Women,' the ITV daytime show where Coleen has been a regular panelist since 2000. The show's broadcasting schedule has been drastically reduced from year-round to a fixed 30-week period, and the live studio audience has been eliminated as part of ITV's broader budget cuts.

Coleen admitted that this reduction in episodes directly impacts her income, as panelists are paid per show. While she appreciates the extra time off, she acknowledged the need to seek out additional television work to cover her mortgage payments and other expenses. The Daily Mail previously reported on the show's cost-cutting measures, including the removal of the live audience and the relocation to a smaller studio.

Despite rumors of backstage tension, Coleen was quick to dismiss any suggestion of a toxic atmosphere among the 'Loose Women' panel. She described a supportive environment, highlighting a WhatsApp group where the panelists connect and offer each other support, likening the relationships to 'having 20 extra sisters.

' She specifically mentioned close bonds with Christine Lampard, Ruth Langsford, and Brenda Edwards. Coleen also spoke about the wider impact of ITV's budget cuts, revealing that many of her friends and colleagues have lost their jobs as a result. She expressed a cautious optimism about the show's future, acknowledging the changes but remaining grateful that 'Loose Women' has been recommissioned.

She did, however, express sadness about the loss of the live audience and the shift towards a more podcast-like format, noting the importance of audience feedback and the energy it brings to the show. The changes mean the show will only air during school term times, further impacting the earning potential of its panelists.

Coleen’s candid discussion provides a rare insight into the financial realities faced by those in the public eye and the challenges of navigating a changing media landscape





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coleen Nolan Loose Women ITV Budget Cuts Finances Celebrity Finances Farm Life Podcast Nolan's Uncensored

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBC and ITV star Martin Clunes' 'easy' diet saw him lose 3 stoneThe Doc Martin actor lost the weight rapidly and looks trimmer now

Read more »

ITV and NHS GP Dr Amir Khan explains what might make you wake at 3am tonightMany of us have found ourselves wide awake at 3am, unable to get back to sleep. ITV's Dr Amir Khan has shared the surprising biological reasons behind it

Read more »

Nobody's Fool: ITV's New Reality Show Where Perception is KeyITV unveils 'Nobody's Fool,' a new reality quiz show hosted by Danny Dyer and Emily Atack, where contestants' success depends on how intelligent others *think* they are, not their actual knowledge. The show features a 'Smart House,' daily quizzes, and strategic voting, with a £100,000 prize fund.

Read more »

Seven ITV spy dramas to watch if you enjoyed Secret ServiceITV's streaming platform has plenty of gripping series viewers can binge-watch

Read more »

7 Must-Watch Series for Fans of ITV's Secret ServiceFor fans of ITV's Secret Service, here are seven gripping series featuring espionage, political thrillers, and high-stakes drama. From MI6 operative Kate Henderson's perilous conspiracy to MI5 agent John Hughes' national security threat, these shows deliver tension, betrayal, and intricate investigations. Includes adaptations like A Spy Among Friends, based on the true story of double agent Kim Philby.

Read more »

7 Must-Watch ITV Thriller Series After Secret ServiceFor fans of Secret Service, here are seven gripping ITV thriller series featuring espionage, political intrigue, and high-stakes drama. Titles include Betrayal, A Spy Among Friends, and more, each offering tense narratives and complex characters in the world of intelligence and conspiracy.

Read more »