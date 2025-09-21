Coleen Nolan's Granddaughter Absence: A Family Rift Unveiled

A seven-year rift has kept Coleen Nolan from seeing her granddaughter, Amelia Rose, due to a falling out between Amelia's parents. The story explores the complexities of family relationships, including past marital issues and the impact of fractured connections on family life.

Coleen Nolan , the former member of the 1970s band The Nolans and a Loose Women star, has reportedly not seen her granddaughter, Amelia Rose , in nearly seven years due to a falling out between Amelia's parents, Emma Kivell and Shane Jnr . The emotional joy Nolan experienced when Amelia Rose was born back in January 2016, described in an interview as an overwhelming moment of pride and love, has been overshadowed by the strained relationship.

Sources indicate that Nolan was initially ecstatic about becoming a grandmother, but the situation has become complicated by the fractured connection between Shane Jnr and Emma Kivell. The initial excitement surrounding Amelia Rose's birth was palpable, with Nolan expressing immense joy when she first saw her son Shane hold his baby girl in the hospital. However, the complexities of the situation, including Shane Jnr and Emma Kivell's separation, have created a barrier, resulting in a prolonged separation between Nolan and her granddaughter. The situation reportedly worsened when Shane Jnr and his family allegedly sent Emma Kivell a 'script' ten minutes before announcing his new girlfriend, Kimberley Sallis', pregnancy on Instagram, causing distress as Amelia Rose was still at school, leaving her mother unable to inform her first. This event and other factors further deepened the rift, leading to an almost complete lack of contact between the Nolans and Amelia Rose. One friend tried to lodge a complaint to ITV regarding Nolan but was informed this was a private matter. The narrative surrounding this family drama includes several notable events. In 2022, Shane Jnr married Maddie Wahdan, but Amelia Rose was not present at the wedding. Furthermore, the couple split up in December 2023 after allegations of Shane Jnr's infidelity. This chain of events underscores the volatile and complex interpersonal dynamics that have ultimately separated Nolan from her granddaughter. Coleen Nolan's personal life has seen other recent developments. In 2023, Nolan announced she was expecting another grandchild, this time from her youngest son, Jake Roche, and his fiancée Georgia. This announcement reportedly upset Emma Kivell, who was particularly sensitive given Nolan's past effusive expressions of joy concerning Amelia Rose. Nolan’s history includes her marriage to EastEnders actor Shane Richie, Amelia Rose’s grandfather, a relationship that ended in 1997 after Nolan discovered an affair. The contrast between the initial joy of becoming a grandparent and the current separation underscores the impact of strained family relationships. The story highlights the challenges of navigating family dynamics, especially when dealing with broken relationships and the complexities of blended families. The absence of Amelia Rose from Coleen Nolan's life serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance required to maintain family connections amidst personal upheavals





