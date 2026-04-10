Coleen Rooney Celebrates 40th Birthday with Lavish Bash and Family Ski Trip

Coleen Rooney marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous party at her Cheshire mansion, followed by a family ski trip. The celebrations, filmed for a Disney+ series, included a star-studded guest list, entertainment, and a strict phone ban to ensure privacy.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney embarked on a family ski trip with their sons following Coleen's lavish 40th birthday celebrations. The milestone birthday, a spectacular affair, was held at their £20 million Cheshire mansion, with guests arriving via helicopter. The event, meticulously planned, included a massive white marquee erected on the expansive 50-acre grounds. The party, a grand spectacle, saw Coleen surrounded by her closest friends and family, marking a significant personal achievement.

The family ski trip, a continuation of the birthday festivities, was documented on social media, showcasing a picture-perfect scene of snow-capped mountains and the Rooneys' youngest children, Kit and Cass. It is not confirmed if their older sons, Kai and Klay, were also present on the trip. This getaway serves as a relaxing interlude after the high-energy celebrations of the birthday bash.\Adding to the excitement, it was revealed that portions of Coleen's 40th birthday celebration were filmed as part of her £10 million deal with Disney+. The series is expected to provide an intimate look into the lives of Coleen, Wayne, and their four sons, offering fans an exclusive peek into their world. The presence of cameras at the event hints at the magnitude and the carefully curated nature of the birthday party. The source stated that while social media glimpses were shared, the full experience will be unveiled in the upcoming Disney+ series. Coleen previously collaborated with Disney+ on a 2023 docu-series, The Real Wagatha Story. The celebratory mood was amplified by the presence of a star-studded guest list, including Wayne's former Manchester United teammates, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, as well as reality TV personalities and other prominent figures. The atmosphere of the event was enhanced with a live acoustic performance by Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy. The combination of high-profile guests, entertainment, and the grand setting underscores the event's importance as a highlight in Coleen's life. The elaborate party reflected a significant milestone and a celebration of her life and accomplishments.\Coleen's birthday bash was a memorable affair, meticulously planned and executed with attention to every detail. It was reported that the celebrations included hundreds of bottles of champagne, ensuring an atmosphere of festive indulgence. A strict phone ban was implemented to maintain privacy and allow guests to fully immerse themselves in the moment. According to a source, Coleen loves to celebrate and was certainly on the dance floor during the party. While Coleen orchestrated a surprise party for Wayne's 40th birthday the prior year, Wayne opted to avoid planning her party due to worries of not meeting her expectations. The party's privacy and exclusivity were significant aspects of the event, with efforts made to protect the event from any potential mishaps from being captured. As one friend of Coleen said, there is no one who can party like her, implying her charisma and ability to enjoy and orchestrate good times. Leanne Brown posted behind-the-scenes glimpses from the celebrations, capturing the event's celebratory essence. The combination of family, friends, music, and an exclusive setting provided a perfect setting for this milestone birthday





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