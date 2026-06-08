Coleen Rooney Looks Sensational on Beach Holiday with Husband and Pals

Coleen Rooney looked sensational as she hit the beach with her husband Wayne and pals in Formentera on Monday morning. The WAG, 40, looked incredible in a chic white bikini with a gold shirt and shorts layered on top while clutching an envy-inducing Chanel handbag. The couple had just been on a boat trip and were seen emerging from the water while giggling alongside a slew of pals. The Rooneys have been holidaying in Ibiza for years, and in recent summers have enjoyed kid-free trips without their four boys; Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10 and Cass, eight. Coleen's carefree weekend comes after her nemesis Rebekah Vardy posted a statement on Thursday night about reclaiming her voice after her new ITV reality show was savaged by critics.

Coleen Rooney looked sensational as she hit the beach with husband Wayne and pals in Formentera on Monday morning. The WAG, 40, looked incredible in a chic white bikini with a gold shirt and shorts layered on top while clutching an envy-inducing Chanel handbag.

The couple had just been on a boat trip and were seen emerging from the water while giggling alongside a slew of pals. The Rooneys have been holidaying in Ibiza for years, and in recent summers have enjoyed kid-free trips without their four boys; Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10 and Cass, eight.

Coleen's carefree weekend comes after her nemesis Rebekah Vardy posted a statement on Thursday night about reclaiming her voice after her new ITV reality show was savaged by critics. Rebekah Vardy took to Instagram where she said she was not 'willing to let others define her' and that 'what was meant to break her instead revealed her strength'.

While she didn't say specifically who or what situation she was referring to - the last few years of her life have been dominated by her libel battle with Coleen which Rebekah lost. She briefly touched on the case in the documentary. Rebekah Vardy penned in her statement: 'And I'm signing off with this tonight!

For so long I've stood back and allowed people to tear me down, create false narratives about who I am and tell a version of my story that was never mine.

'I've stayed silent while assumptions were made, judgements were passed and misconceptions were spread. I know what I endured I know the toll it took and I know the strength it required to keep moving forward.

'I'm no longer willing to let others define me. I know who I am what I've lived through and the values I stand for.

'Moving forward I choose to speak for myself, stand in my truth and leave behind the weight of opinions that were never rooted in reality. The stunner got the giggles as she headed into the water after the boat trip Wayne opted for a more low-key look than his wife in shorts and a tee. The couple had a relaxing day at the beach with their friends after a fun-filled boat trip.

Coleen Rooney looked sensational in a chic white bikini as she hit the beach with her husband and friends in Formentera on Monday morning. The WAG, 40, looked incredible in a chic white bikini with a gold shirt and shorts layered on top while clutching an envy-inducing Chanel handbag. The couple had just been on a boat trip and were seen emerging from the water while giggling alongside a slew of pals.

The Rooneys have been holidaying in Ibiza for years, and in recent summers have enjoyed kid-free trips without their four boys; Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10 and Cass, eight. Coleen's carefree weekend comes after her nemesis Rebekah Vardy posted a statement on Thursday night about reclaiming her voice after her new ITV reality show was savaged by critics.

Rebekah Vardy took to Instagram where she said she was not 'willing to let others define her' and that 'what was meant to break her instead revealed her strength'. While she didn't say specifically who or what situation she was referring to - the last few years of her life have been dominated by her libel battle with Coleen which Rebekah lost. She briefly touched on the case in the documentary.

Rebekah Vardy penned in her statement: 'And I'm signing off with this tonight! For so long I've stood back and allowed people to tear me down, create false narratives about who I am and tell a version of my story that was never mine.

'I've stayed silent while assumptions were made, judgements were passed and misconceptions were spread. I know what I endured I know the toll it took and I know the strength it required to keep moving forward.

'I'm no longer willing to let others define me. I know who I am what I've lived through and the values I stand for.

'Moving forward I choose to speak for myself, stand in my truth and leave behind the weight of opinions that were never rooted in reality





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Coleen Rooney Wayne Rooney Rebekah Vardy Formentera Ibiza Beach Holiday

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