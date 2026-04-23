Coleen Rooney Remains Composed as Rebekah Vardy Announces New Reality Show

Coleen Rooney was seen heading to a yoga class just hours after news broke of Rebekah Vardy's new reality series documenting her family's move to Italy. The show promises an intimate look into the Vardys' life as they start a new chapter following the 'Wagatha' scandal and Jamie Vardy's move to US Cremonese.

Coleen Rooney displayed a calm demeanor on Wednesday while attending a yoga class in Cheshire, shortly after the announcement of Rebekah Vardy 's new reality series.

The 40-year-old WAG appeared unfazed by the news, opting for a stylish ensemble of a light leather jacket and skintight leggings. She looked remarkably youthful, with her hair swept back and trendy tinted aviator sunglasses completing her look. This outing followed the revelation that Rebekah and her husband, Jamie Vardy, are set to star in an ITV show documenting their move to Italy after Jamie's 13-year tenure with Leicester City.

The upcoming series, simply titled 'The Vardys,' promises an intimate look into the family's life as they navigate the challenges of relocating to Cremonese, Italy, including house-hunting and finding schools for their four children. Rebekah has expressed her readiness for a 'new chapter' following the highly publicized 'Wagatha' scandal with Coleen, aiming to move forward from the drama.

Meanwhile, Jamie, at 38, seeks to prove his worth on the field with Italian Serie A team US Cremonese. ITV has described the show as a 'no-holds-barred' and 'intimate' access to the Vardys, portraying a 'rollercoaster journey of resilience, fierce family bonds, and the promise of a new life.

' The series will capture the emotional and logistical hurdles of their relocation, from frantic searches to unexpected setbacks. This development comes three years after Coleen Rooney herself starred in a docuseries for Disney+, 'Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story,' reportedly earning 'millions' for sharing her side of the legal battle with Rebekah.

The saga began in 2019 when Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of leaking private stories to The Sun newspaper, initiating a meticulous investigation where she posted fabricated stories on her Instagram, gradually eliminating followers until only Rebekah remained. The ensuing libel lawsuit brought by Rebekah culminated in a 2022 trial where the judge sided with Coleen, leaving Rebekah with a substantial legal bill estimated at £3 million.

Coleen's four-part Disney+ series was highly sought after, with sources indicating she received over £1 million in a bidding war, initially competing with Netflix before Disney secured the rights. The public largely sympathized with Coleen throughout the ordeal, making her story particularly compelling and valuable for a documentary





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