Coleen Rooney's 40th Birthday Bash: A Spectacular Celebration

Coleen Rooney celebrated her 40th birthday with a lavish party at her home, featuring a performance by Dermot Kennedy, bespoke artwork, and a star-studded guest list. The event, planned by Julie Perry Events, is reportedly being filmed for her upcoming Disney+ documentary.

Coleen Rooney celebrated her 40th birthday in grand style earlier this month, transforming her sprawling garden into a spectacular party venue. The event, meticulously planned by Julie Perry Events, was a fun-filled extravaganza packed with lavish details, and is reportedly being filmed for her upcoming Disney+ documentary, valued at £10 million. Coleen, along with her husband Wayne and a host of friends, reveled in a sprawling marquee set against the backdrop of a lake reflecting a giant '40'. The ambiance was further enhanced by bespoke artwork inspired by The Connor Brothers, known for their unique spin on Penguin Classics, with personalized phrases tailored to Coleen, like Friggin' Hell Girl!!! and Gonna Party Like It's Your Birthday. The party featured a performance by Irish singer Dermot Kennedy, who is known for his hit singles like Outnumbered and Power Over Me, adding a touch of musical brilliance to the evening. The party was a true reflection of Coleen's vibrant personality and her love for celebrating life's special moments.

The event featured an array of luxurious elements. A vast circular bar, adorned with a blossom-packed tree at its center, was complemented by framed cocktail menus, creating an elegant and inviting space for guests. Images from the celebration revealed Coleen dancing the night away with Wayne and their son Kai. The arrival of guests was as impressive as the party itself, with a helicopter seen landing at the family's £20 million mansion. The party's guest list included a mix of celebrities and close friends, including former footballers like Phil Jones and Darron Gibson, and fellow WAGs like Leanne Brown, Tanya Bardsley, and Hayley Fletcher. The decor extended to Penguin Classics covers personalized with Coleen's favorite quotes, such as Life Is Made Of Small Moments Like This and Tales Of Colly Mc From Crocky, a nod to her maiden name and childhood home. The attention to detail reflected Coleen's desire to create a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.

The lavish party reportedly included hundreds of bottles of champagne, a world-famous singer for entertainment, and a strict phone ban to ensure the privacy of the event. Wayne's former footballer friends, including Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Darren Fletcher, were among the distinguished guests, alongside Coleen's WAG pals, such as Annie Kilner and Abbey Clancy. According to a source close to Coleen, she is known for her love of partying and was undoubtedly the life of the celebrations, embodying the spirit of a true northern lass who enjoys a good time and having fun. The party was held in the expansive 50-acre grounds of her home and according to reports, it was a truly epic celebration. The party showcased Coleen's desire to celebrate this milestone birthday with an unforgettable event, marking a new chapter in her life with joy and flair. The carefully curated details and guest list highlighted her ability to create a memorable and enjoyable experience for all





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