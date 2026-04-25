Coleen Rooney's Lavish Shopping Spree with Son Klay Following 40th Birthday Festivities

Coleen Rooney and her son Klay were spotted enjoying a shopping trip at Selfridges in Manchester, following her recent 40th birthday celebrations and a family ski vacation. The outing comes as part of a £10 million deal with Disney+ to document her and her family's life.

Coleen Rooney and her son Klay enjoyed a luxurious shopping excursion at Selfridges within Manchester's Trafford Centre on Friday. The 40-year-old, known for her previous high-profile life as a WAG, indulged in retail therapy alongside her 12-year-old son, Klay.

Coleen shares four sons – Kai, 17, Klay, 12, Kit, 10, and Cass, 8 – with her former professional footballer husband, Wayne Rooney. During the outing, Coleen showcased a stylish yet relaxed aesthetic, sporting a chic grey Miu Miu T-shirt complemented by classic blue jeans. She finished the ensemble with elegant black and gold sandals and a practical black handbag to carry her purchases.

As she made her way to her Range Rover, Coleen was seen carrying several bulging shopping bags from both Footasylum and Selfridges, indicating a substantial spending spree. Klay, following closely behind his mother, was dressed in a coordinated three-piece Montirex sports set. This shopping trip follows a period of celebratory events for Coleen, who recently returned from a family ski vacation after marking her 40th birthday with a lavish and memorable party.

The milestone birthday was celebrated in grand style, with guests arriving via helicopter to the opulent bash held at Coleen and Wayne's £20 million Cheshire mansion. Coleen orchestrated a spectacular event for her closest friends and family, erecting a massive white marquee within the expansive 50-acre grounds of their property. The festivities continued beyond the initial party, with a subsequent family ski trip adding to the celebratory mood.

It has been revealed that Coleen’s 40th birthday celebration was documented as part of a £10 million deal with Disney+. The upcoming Disney+ series is expected to provide an intimate look into the lives of Coleen, Wayne, and their four sons, Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass.

A source disclosed to The Sun that portions of the party were captured for the series, with some content already shared on social media, but the full experience will be available to viewers through the Disney+ platform. Coleen previously collaborated with Disney+ on the 2023 docu-series, 'The Real Wagatha Story'. Representatives for Coleen have been contacted for comment by Daily Mail.

The birthday bash itself was a star-studded affair, with Coleen letting loose on the dance floor alongside her husband Wayne and eldest son Kai. The guest list included a number of prominent figures, including Wayne’s former Manchester United teammates Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, reality television personality Leanne Brown, ex-footballer Phil Bardsley and his wife Tanya Bardsley from 'The Real Housewives of Cheshire'. Adding to the entertainment, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy provided a captivating acoustic performance for the attendees.

The sheer scale of the event, with the large marquee erected on the grounds of their home, underscored the extravagance of the celebration. The combination of high-profile guests, musical entertainment, and the documented nature of the event for Disney+ highlights the continued public interest in Coleen Rooney’s life and family.

The shopping trip with Klay represents a return to a more everyday activity following the whirlwind of birthday celebrations and the ongoing filming for her Disney+ series, offering a glimpse into the balance between her public persona and private family life





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