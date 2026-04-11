Coleen Rooney Stuns at Aintree Races While Wayne Joins the Birthday Celebrations

Coleen Rooney attended the Aintree racecourse for the Randox Grand National Festival, showcasing a chic look. The event followed her 40th birthday celebrations, including a lavish party and a family ski trip. The Grand National race, the highlight of the festival, is also previewed.

Coleen Rooney made a stylish appearance at the Aintree racecourse for the Randox Grand National Festival Day on Saturday, accompanied by her husband Wayne. The WAG, known for her fashion sense, looked radiant in a figure-hugging, floor-length cream dress. The dress featured elegant ruched detailing around the waist, accentuating her silhouette. She paired the dress with strappy gold heels, a matching gold purse, and gold earrings, completing a sophisticated and glamorous look.

The couple appeared relaxed and happy as they enjoyed the atmosphere, sipping on drinks and cheering in the stands while engaging with the event's programme. Wayne, in turn, looked smart in a tailored suit, a pale blue shirt, a tie, and sunglasses, providing a complementary appearance to his wife's attire. The couple's presence added to the excitement of the three-day festival, a major event in the international horseracing calendar.\The Randox Grand National Festival, a significant date in the horse racing world, attracts over 150,000 spectators throughout the three-day event. The highlight of the festival is, of course, the Grand National race itself. This electrifying competition sees 34 runners tackle 30 fences, testing the endurance and skill of both horse and rider. The namesake event is the focus of the day, with all eyes on the action. This year's favourite, according to bookmakers such as Paddy Power, is Panic Attack, with odds of seven to one. The anticipation surrounding the race builds throughout the day, culminating in the main event. Following the Grand National, the festival concludes with a final flat race at 5pm. The vibrant atmosphere and the excitement of the races create a memorable experience for both attendees and those following the event from afar. The festival not only showcases world-class horse racing but also brings together people from all walks of life, contributing to its status as a prestigious social gathering.\Beyond the racecourse, Coleen Rooney has been celebrating her 40th birthday with a series of events. Last week, she hosted a lavish party at her and Wayne's Cheshire mansion, which is estimated to be worth £20 million. The celebration included a large white marquee set up in the expansive 50-acre grounds of their home. Following the party, Coleen and her family, including her youngest sons, Kit and Cass, embarked on a ski trip. The family shared pictures of their winter getaway. Coleen's birthday celebrations are also set to be featured as part of her £10 million deal with Disney+, a series expected to provide an inside look into her life and family. This follows her previous docu-series with Disney+, The Real Wagatha Story, highlighting her public life. The ongoing coverage of Coleen's life both on and off the racecourse underscores her continued presence in the public eye and her ability to generate media interest





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