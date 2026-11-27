Coleen Rooney and her two youngest sons arrive in Australia to support Wayne Rooney during I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! ahead of the first eviction.

Coleen Rooney, the wife of former Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney, has arrived in Australia to provide family support during the reality television series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!. The 40-year-old reality star traveled to the Gold Coast accompanied by their two youngest children, Kit, who is ten years old, and Cass, who is eight years old.

The family checked into a luxury five-star resort on the Gold Coast after flying Down Under in business class from Manchester Airport. Before their departure, Coleen shared a photo of the boys wearing matching tracksuits in the 1903 Lounge, captioning the post on Instagram with the message Off to Oz we go!. Upon arrival, Coleen was spotted in casual attire, wearing a black linen shirt and matching shorts, carrying boogie boards while shopping with her sons.

Also read New Wayne State University research identifies potentially overlooked factor in male fertility

Reunion And Eviction Expectations

Coleen Rooney is set to reunite with Wayne Rooney on the show famous red bridge shortly after the first eviction takes place. While ITV has not yet announced the specific date for the first eviction, previous seasons have typically seen contestants voted off around the 12th day of the camp. This schedule suggests that departures are expected to begin either today or tomorrow.

Wayne Rooney, 41, is currently the bookmakers favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle in the 2025 series. He is hoping to achieve a better result than his wife Coleen, who finished in second place when she participated in the show in 2024. The family is utilizing this time to spend quality moments together in Australia while supporting Wayne during his challenging stint in the jungle.

Advertisement

Family Support And Bushtucker Trials

Despite her husband being the favourite to win, Coleen Rooney has publicly expressed a desire for Wayne to face more challenges before the finale. She recently posted on Instagram stating that she and their sons want to see Wayne voted to face another Bushtucker Trial. She wrote that they have been so proud of him and are glad everyone is getting to see the Wayne they know and love.

Rooney specifically encouraged her followers to vote for her husband to participate in another trial, noting that the boys think it is about time their Dad did another one. In previous appearances on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked, Coleen admitted she felt jealous watching her partner in the jungle because she had such a great time during her own season. She mentioned that they always wanted to do the show together, and that Wayne was initially jealous that she did it first.

Health Changes Impacting Marriage

Wayne Rooney has undergone significant lifestyle changes that have positively impacted his performance and personal life. Earlier this year, the Match Of The Day pundit decided to give up alcohol after Coleen grew tired of his wild partying. Since making this decision, he has lost an astonishing three stone and has received plaudits from viewers for his improved appearance.

The footballer revealed to The Mail on Sunday that he has stopped drinking for six months, leading to a much happier and better place in his 18-year marriage. He noted that Coleen is happy with the change and that he feels in a really good mental place as well. This positive shift in his lifestyle has contributed to his current status as a strong contender in the reality show.

Advertisement

Campus Revelations And Childhood Connections

During the latest episode of the show, Wayne revealed close family ties between the Rooney and Beckham families. He disclosed that the families were so close that he and Coleen babysat Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, when he was just a young boy.

Brooklyn is now an estranged son from his father, but the historical connection highlights the long-standing friendships within the football community. Wayne also discussed his debut for England at just 17 years old, noting that he was the youngest player ever to play for the national team at that time. He recounted how he was too young to join the rest of his teammates for a night out after his debut, adding depth to his campmate interactions.