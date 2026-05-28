Coleman and Collins Address Ireland's Future and Israel Fixtures Ahead of Qatar Friendly

Veteran Seamus Coleman discusses his potential international future while captain Nathan Collins comments on player conscience regarding upcoming Nations League matches against Israel, as Ireland name a strong lineup for the friendly against Qatar.

The Republic of Ireland national football team is preparing for a friendly against Qatar in Dublin, with manager Heimir Hallgrimsson naming a strong and experienced starting lineup as promised.

Among the notable inclusions is Jack Moylan, who earns his second cap after impressing with a hat-trick for his club in a recent friendly against Grenada. Seamus Coleman, the veteran defender who recently left Everton after a record 374 appearances, is included in the squad for these upcoming friendlies against Qatar and Canada.

At a press conference, Coleman addressed his uncertain future beyond these matches, emphasizing that family is his top priority and that he has not given serious thought to his next club move.

"In football, you never know what will happen. Just see what is next, if it feels right or if it doesn't," Coleman remarked, leaving the door open to possibly continuing his international career after the Premier League season. The team is also embroiled in controversy regarding upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures scheduled for September and October against Israel.

Growing pressure from groups like the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign has called for a boycott, citing the ongoing conflict in Gaza and describing Israel's actions as apartheid and genocide, allegations Israel vigorously denies as it maintains its operations are acts of self-defence following the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023. Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins stated that no player would be prevented from "taking a stand" should they choose to refuse to play, though he acknowledged potential disciplinary consequences from UEFA and FIFA, including disqualification.

He urged trust in the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the government to handle the situation, calling it "a tough situation" for the players. Veteran Seamus Coleman echoed a similar sentiment, expressing discomfort that the political weight of the decision had been placed on the players.

"It should have been dealt with above us," he said, adding that as a husband and father he "knows the difference between right and wrong" and finds the situation "extremely sad. " He stressed that the players should not be forced to answer for geopolitical events. Despite the off-field turmoil, the focus on the pitch remains on the friendly against Qatar. alongside Jamie McGrath in midfield.

The starting eleven also sees Nathan Collins captain the side from defence, with Liam Scales on the wing and Troy Parrott leading the attack. This match serves as preparation for the Nations League games and an opportunity to build cohesion ahead of the contentious fixtures later this year





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Republic Of Ireland Seamus Coleman Nathan Collins Israel Boycott UEFA Nations League Qatar Friendly

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