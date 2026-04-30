Colin Jost's Impulsive Purchase of the Staten Island Ferry Leaves Scarlett Johansson Skeptical

Colin Jost reveals the backstory behind his impulsive purchase of the decommissioned John F. Kennedy Staten Island Ferry, which left his wife Scarlett Johansson questioning the decision. Despite initial doubts, the couple has recouped their investment through events and has ambitious plans for the ferry's future.

Colin Jost , the 43-year-old Saturday Night Live star, recently revealed that his decision to purchase the decommissioned John F. Kennedy Staten Island Ferry in 2022 was not initially met with enthusiasm by his wife, Scarlett Johansson .

During a teaser for the May 4 SmartLess podcast, Jost shared that he texted Johansson with the news, saying, 'Guess what? We own a ferry now.

' Her response was a skeptical 'We? ' The purchase, made alongside fellow Staten Islander Pete Davidson and business partners Paul Italia and Ron Castellano, cost $280,100 and was the result of a spur-of-the-moment decision fueled by what Jost described as being 'very stoned. ' The ferry holds sentimental value for Jost, who used to take it to attend Regis High School on Manhattan's Upper East Side as a teenager.

Despite initial doubts about the investment being a 'sort of crazy money pit,' Jost and his partners have already recouped their costs by hosting events like Tommy Hilfiger's SS/25 ready-to-wear runway presentation. Jost envisions transforming the ferry into a middle-class swim club with an entertainment space and even annual winter cruises to Miami, though extensive renovations are needed before it can open by 2028.

However, Johansson has been less than thrilled with the purchase, joking on TODAY with Jenna & Friends that she would welcome a GoFundMe to support the ferry. Jost, for his part, has acknowledged the impulsive nature of the purchase, telling People in 2024 that it was 'absolutely the dumbest and least thought-through purchase I've ever made in my life.

' Despite the challenges, Jost remains optimistic, reassuring that 'it's going to be fine! ' The couple, who have been married for five years and share a four-year-old son named Cosmo, have had their fair share of financial adventures, with Johansson previously welcoming an 11-year-old daughter during her marriage to second ex-husband Romain Dauriac





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