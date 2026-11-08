Colin Jost SNL Islamophobic Joke Sparks Liberal Backlash

Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost faced intense criticism from liberal viewers for a joke about Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's religion.

Colin Jost triggered a significant backlash from liberal audiences after a recent segment on Saturday Night Live contained a joke perceived as Islamophobic. The controversy centered on Weekend Update coverage of the recent midterm elections and the historic victory of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. Viewers expressed outrage on social media platforms, accusing the cast member and the show of being insensitive to Muslim communities. The incident highlights the growing scrutiny faced by comedy programs regarding political humor and representation.

Jost Mocks El-Sayed Obama Religion Joke

Colin Jost introduced the story about Abdul El-Sayed making history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. He interrupted his own setup by clarifying El-Sayed was the first openly Muslim senator, accompanied by an image of former President Barack Obama. The photo served as a visual reference to long-debunked conspiracy theories claiming Obama practiced Islam. Jost side-eyed the image with a smirk while the audience laughed at the implication. Many viewers felt this comparison crossed a line into racist territory.

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Liberal Viewers Demand Accountability From SNL

Abdul El-Sayed has faced previous accusations of antisemitism due to his political stances and associations. The senator-elect has repeatedly denounced antisemitism and apologized for past comments about victims of violence. Liberal users on X responded with immediate anger to Jost's delivery of the joke. One user described the quip as a racist attack rather than acceptable political satire. Another viewer called the comment vile for attacking El-Sayed before he even took office.

Conservative Backlash Targets Musk Joke Segment

Conservative audiences also criticized Saturday Night Live for a separate segment involving Elon Musk. Cast member Jeremy Culhane portrayed Musk during a sketch featuring his AI chatbot, Grok. The character used the AI to deliver a vulgar roast about Musk's relationship with his children. The fictional dialogue included harsh insults about Musk's parenting and family dynamics. Conservative viewers found this content disrespectful and overly aggressive toward the billionaire.

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Katie Miller Condemns Attack On Musk Family

Katie Miller, wife of newly appointed Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, publicly condemned the sketch. She labeled the joke a cheap shot and a political hit job disguised as comedy. Miller emphasized that Elon Musk is a devoted father who prioritizes time with his children. She argued that the segment took weak shots at a prominent conservative ally. Her criticism drew support from other users who view the show as a propaganda machine.

SNL Faces Dual Criticism From Both Sides

Colin Jost and the Saturday Night Live cast are now navigating criticism from opposing political camps. Liberal viewers reject the religious joke targeting Abdul El-Sayed and the Obama photo comparison. Conservative supporters reject the family-focused mockery of Elon Musk and his children. Both groups argue the show lacks genuine humor and instead relies on partisan attacks. The dual backlash underscores the challenges of maintaining broad appeal in a polarized media landscape.