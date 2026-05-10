Colin Taylor's Caravan Dilemma: Years-long Issue in Golborne, England

Colin Taylor, a retired prison officer, found a caravan parked at the rear of his house in Golborne, England, in September 2024. The situation escalated into years, with the caravan frequently surrounded by rubbish and linked to late-night visits from unknown individuals. Colin reported the issue to both Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council, but attempts to remove the caravan were blocked due to people living inside it. As of May 2026, the caravan is empty, but the owner of the land it sits on, 81-year-old Beryl Crellin, has no intention of paying to have it removed. The situation has caused significant concern and inconvenience for the local community.

In September 2024, a retired prison officer named Colin Taylor discovered a caravan parked at the rear of his house in Golborne , England . The caravan had been placed there by an unidentified man who claimed to have recently split from his partner and would only stay for a couple of weeks.

However, the situation escalated into years, with the caravan frequently surrounded by rubbish and linked to late-night visits from unknown individuals. Colin reported the issue to both Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council, but attempts to remove the caravan were blocked due to people living inside it. As of May 2026, the caravan is empty, but the owner of the land it sits on, 81-year-old Beryl Crellin, has no intention of paying to have it removed.

The situation has caused significant concern and inconvenience for the local community





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Colin Taylor Caravan Golborne England Greater Manchester Police Wigan Council Flytipping Annoying Concern Inconvenience

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