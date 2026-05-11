A collaboration has been announced between the Liberal Democrats, the Newark and Sherwood District Independents, the Labour group, and Independents for Newark and District, to make changes to how the council in Nottinghamshire is run.

Big changes are being made to how a council in Nottinghamshire is run ahead of a planned shake-up of local government , amid growing 'national political instability' with the rise of the Green Party and Reform.

A collaboration has been announced between the Liberal Democrats, the Newark and Sherwood District Independents, the Labour group, and Independents for Newark and District. Newark and Sherwood District Council's current leader, Cllr Paul Peacock (Lab), said the political changes have been made due to concerns with growing political instability across the country, and ahead of local government reorganisation (LGR), the biggest shake-up in the make-up of councils in 50 years.

Last year the Labour Government asked all authorities to come forward with options to reorganise the current council system into larger, single-tier authorities. The Government said it would make councils more efficient and cost-effective, and under the changes, all of the nine councils in Nottinghamshire will be merged into two new, unitary authorities.

It proved to be a contentious debate, and all councils have submitted their preferred options for a merger to the Government, which will make a final decision this year. Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service about the changes in Newark and Sherwood, Cllr Peacock said: 'The focus is always on what's best for our residents.

But I think the problem local government reorganisation is bringing for some authorities is it is a lot of extra work, politically the amount of work that is coming senior politician's way is massive.

' Cllr Peacock also agreed changes have been made in response to an unstable national political picture, with voters turning to parties offering an alternative to the status quo – through Zack Polanski's Green Party and Nigel Farage's Reform UK. For example, Birmingham City Council has been left with no overall control after the recent local elections.

No two parties have enough seats to assume control, which has led to difficult and uncertain negotiations between parties with an array of opposing values and policy ideas. Contractual changes have been made due to concerns with growing political instability across the country, and ahead of local government reorganisation (LGR), and amid growing 'national political instability' with the rise of the Green Party and Reform





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Collaboration Political Parties Nottinghamshire Council Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) Green Party Reform UK Political Instability

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