Collapsing Structures in Ciutadella Injure Multiple, Prompt Safety Reviews

Collapsing building structures in Ciutadella result in injuries to three guests on a terrace and over 60 diners in a hotel. The incidents spark urgent safety reviews.

On Monday, the Ciutadella Town Hall reported that the 112 emergency service received an alert at 11am the previous day regarding the collapse of part of a building cornice in Plaça Nova.

The incident resulted in three people being injured on the terrace of a nearby establishment. They were promptly transferred to Juaneda Hospital in a serious but uncertain condition. Emergency services, including local police units stationed nearby in Cathedral Square and Born Square, arrived at the scene within a minute. The town hall expressed its full support and best wishes for a swift recovery to the victims and their families.

Additionally, on April 5, a similar incident occurred in a hotel dining room where sections of plasterboard and air-conditioning ducts collapsed onto an estimated 60 guests. Among those affected, an eight-year-old child and a 78-year-old man received medical assistance at the scene before being hospitalized. The aftermath saw over 150 people evacuated from the area as a precautionary measure. Authorities are currently investigating the cause behind both collapses to prevent future occurrences.

The incidents have raised concerns about building safety and infrastructure maintenance, prompting local officials to announce reviews of structural integrity in public and private buildings across the region. Meanwhile, temporary support structures have been installed in Plaça Nova to stabilize the affected building while engineers assess further risks. The hotel where the second incident occurred remains closed for safety evaluations. Local residents have been advised to remain cautious near older structures and report any signs of deterioration.

The community has shown solidarity, with several volunteers assisting in cleanup efforts and offering support to the injured and displaced individuals. Officials have assured the public that additional resources will be allocated to address safety concerns in vulnerable areas





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Collapsing Cornice Martinique Hotel Incident Emergency Response Building Safety Review Public Infrastructure

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