Colman Domingo's SNL Debut Cut Short, Leaving Fans Frustrated

Colman Domingo's highly anticipated hosting debut on Saturday Night Live was marred by a timing issue that cut short his closing monologue. Fans expressed their disappointment after the actor's farewell remarks were abruptly interrupted, leading to a wave of online reactions. Despite the ending, Domingo's performance in various sketches and Anitta's musical guest debut were praised.

Colman Domingo 's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on April 12 was met with both excitement and frustration, as the show's timing issues led to his closing monologue being abruptly cut short. The celebrated actor, known for his roles in Euphoria and The Walking Dead, had his farewell remarks truncated mid-sentence, leaving many viewers disappointed.

Domingo, who is also set to portray Joe Jackson in an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, began his SNL appearance with a spirited opening monologue. He humorously reflected on his extensive career, referencing his diverse body of work and acknowledging his wide-ranging fanbase. He quipped about his presence in numerous projects, likening himself to 'raisins in a Caucasian cookout' and jokingly noting how he is recognized by 'bros' from The Walking Dead and by 'young girls and creepy dudes' from Euphoria. However, as the show neared its end and Domingo started his closing statement, time ran out and the broadcast switched to a commercial break before he could complete his sentence. The exact phrase he was unable to finish was 'Tonight is for all the boys of inner cities ...' The unfortunate interruption sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment and anger over the abrupt ending. Many viewers took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their complaints, with some directly addressing NBC and Peacock, the platforms where the show airs. Others shared emojis expressing their sadness and frustration, while also praising the show's overall quality despite the broadcast snafu. The incident highlighted the challenges of live television and the constraints imposed by scheduling. Domingo's performance throughout the episode was widely praised. He excelled in various sketches, showcasing his versatility and comedic timing. He played a fashion school professor, the owner of a Black barbershop offering therapy to white guys, and participated in sketches involving the Artemis II crew, a spoof of an old PBS rerun, and a parody titled Beastomorphs. Anitta, the Brazilian pop sensation, also made her debut as the musical guest. The show's production value and creative sketches entertained audiences, despite the frustrating ending. Saturday Night Live's format and popularity ensure that it is frequently subject to the scrutiny of viewers, who take to social media to discuss their opinions on the performances, writing, and technical aspects of the show. The show continues to attract viewers with its high-profile hosts, musical guests, and willingness to address current events and pop culture phenomena through its sketches and comedic routines. Fans and critics continue to engage with and critique the show. Despite the cutting off of Domingo's closing remarks, the buzz surrounding his performance and the show’s upcoming episodes continues, creating interest in the next shows. The show's next episodes are set to feature Olivia Rodrigo as both host and musical guest on May 2. Matt Damon will host on May 9 with musical guest Noah Kahan, followed by Will Ferrell as host and Paul McCartney as the musical guest on May 16





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colman Domingo Saturday Night Live SNL Hosting Debut Anitta

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aston Villa fans convinced Ollie Watkins is destined for World Cup spot after Bologna interviewThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

'Addictively dark' series fans 'can't get enough of' quietly streaming nowComedy fans have been raving about a 'brilliant' New Zealand series with a unique plot

Read more »

I was an SNL UK audience member – I can't believe what I just sawI was in the audience last night at Jack Whitehall's Saturday Night Live UK episode, and I couldn't believe what I'd witnessed first-hand.

Read more »

Justin Bieber's Coachella Debut Divides Fans: Mixed Reactions to Setlist and Stage PresenceJustin Bieber headlined Coachella for the first time, drawing mixed reactions from fans who criticized his setlist and casual appearance, while the presence of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in the audience sparked excitement.

Read more »

Justin Bieber's Coachella Performance Divides Fans: Mixed Reactions to His Headlining DebutJustin Bieber's Coachella headlining performance saw mixed reactions, with some fans disappointed by the unconventional staging and focus on new music, while others appreciated the raw and stripped-down presentation. Celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner showed their support, while the event sparked lively debates among fans.

Read more »

Jack Whitehall Jokes About Scott Mills' BBC Sacking During SNL DebutComedian Jack Whitehall made light of Scott Mills' controversial firing from BBC Radio during his Saturday Night Live UK hosting debut, referencing the situation while discussing his upcoming wedding. This follows the BBC's decision to sack Mills due to new information regarding a past police investigation into alleged sexual offences. Mills himself has responded with a statement through his lawyers, confirming his involvement but asking for privacy.

Read more »